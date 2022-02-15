Level max Increase, Normal Mode Update

Levels + XP

Level max increased from 10 to 15

XP total to reach levels

level 2 -> 250 to 80 XP

level 3 -> 600 to 180 XP

level 4 -> 1100 to 320 XP

level 5 -> 2000 to 520 XP

level 6 -> 3200 to 850 XP

level 7 -> 4800 to 1350 XP

level 8 -> 6800 to 2150 XP

level 9 -> 9300 to 3300 XP

level 10 -> 14 000 to 4800 XP

level 11 -> 6800 XP

level 12 -> 9600 XP

level 13 -> 13 200 XP

level 14 -> 18 000 XP

level 15 -> 25 000 XP

When your AI kills another AI, time on your cooldown will be reduced

If your AI gets a kill while you are not controlling it, the time of your cooldown for your ult will be reduced.

This change is made so people can control their AI faster if their AI is doing a good job (Getting kills).

Text on top of the AI's should now be clearer

Max AI's per match is now depending on your level

The more you level up, the more AI's you can face

Several bug fixes