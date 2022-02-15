Level max Increase, Normal Mode Update

Levels + XP
Level max increased from 10 to 15
XP total to reach levels
level 2 -> 250 to 80 XP
level 3 -> 600 to 180 XP
level 4 -> 1100 to 320 XP
level 5 -> 2000 to 520 XP
level 6 -> 3200 to 850 XP
level 7 -> 4800 to 1350 XP
level 8 -> 6800 to 2150 XP
level 9 -> 9300 to 3300 XP
level 10 -> 14 000 to 4800 XP
level 11 -> 6800 XP
level 12 -> 9600 XP
level 13 -> 13 200 XP
level 14 -> 18 000 XP
level 15 -> 25 000 XP
When your AI kills another AI, time on your cooldown will be reduced
If your AI gets a kill while you are not controlling it, the time of your cooldown for your ult will be reduced.
This change is made so people can control their AI faster if their AI is doing a good job (Getting kills).
Text on top of the AI's should now be clearer
Max AI's per match is now depending on your level
The more you level up, the more AI's you can face
