I'm happy to announce Chapter 2 is out NOW! :D

Includes:

-Starting screen with "Start game" and "Password" options.

-New chapter with another villiger to rescue!

-New Speed Run stages to test your efforts to the limits!

-New scenes in the Prologue section and between chapters with more in depth story!

Thank you for your patience who already has got my game! I'm back on track and looking forward to work on chapter 3!

Best Regards.

Aden from GreenDragonArt