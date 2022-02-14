 Skip to content

Fugl update for 14 February 2022

Experimental Builds - Mac & Linux Builds Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are continuing to gather pace for a major update of Fugl, and have now added Mac and Linux to the Experimental branch. Please let us know what you think and if you encounter any problems.

PS. While we still only officially support AMD & Nvidia cards, we have verified the build works on some recent Intel graphics cards. If you have already bought the game and have an Intel card, then we are keen to hear if the game works for you.

Feedback

Fugl is still early access, so features are still missing and bugs hide in the corners. Please be patient with us.

Please ​let us know what you think by leaving a comment here, tweeting @melodive or emailing fuglsupport@kotoristudios.com

Also join us on the Fugl Discord server: https://discord.gg/8Cb4Uya

