Punch Planet - Version 0.7.4

This patch brings balance changes, bug fixes, option to use the old update method, and support for non-16:9 monitor resolutions

Read the full detail changelog here

Added graphics option to select the old method for running the game loop. Some players observed reduced performance with the new method, this should allow them to select the old method if that was more performant for them, shouldn't affect online performance.

Non-16:9 Monitor Resolutions

Added support for selecting non-16:9 monitor resolutions. Players can now select 4:3, 16:10, and other resolutions and allow the game to work on any aspect ratio. Playing the game at a different aspect ratio will have black bars around the border.

ATC

Adjusted ATC a bit to avoid the cross-under situation introduced with making it move forward. Using ATC against an opponent jumping over them should have a reduced change of crossing under and changing the orientation of both players.

Also adjusted all ATC animations to remove the cancellable recovery state and standardized the move states / movement for all characters, should look more consistent.

JTC

Adjusted JTC so that the Hop version (neutral + MP + MK) and Dash version (Forward Dash -> MP + MK) are no longer functionally the same:

Neutral JTC: No longer costs T-meter or produces clone FX, now grants +1 Juggle value instead of +2

Dash JTC: Still costs half a T-bar and grants +2 Juggle value

This will now produce different combo routes using JTC depending on if the neutral or dash version is used. Using the dash version will give better followups but now has a higher T-meter cost compared to the neutral version. Most characters have been adjusted with this in mind.

T-Meter

Changed how much T-meter players start with each round. Players now start with [0, 1, 2] bars of T-meter for Rounds [1, 2, 3] respectively, matches will be more volatile as they go to the later rounds.

Character Scale

Most characters have had their scale slightly increased. In general this does not affect collision box sizes, but any moves that have animation-driven movement will see a slight boost in distance. Some moves' collision boxes have also been increased to compensate but it is mostly a cosmetic change to increase the size ratio between the small and large characters.

Proximity Ranges

All characters have had the proximity range on their attacks re-adjusted, generally decreased across the board. This should make it slightly harder for characters to be "locked down" by proximity block and improve footsies.

Airborne Normals

Airborne normals have also had their proximity re-enabled but at a reduced distance, jump ins should feel better at close range but still allow the defender to walk out at long range.

They've also had their push back decreased across the board, should make it easier to transition into close-range followups with less micro walking required to reach point-blank.

Walk Ramp

Removed walk-ramp and reduced all characters' move speed to compensate, movement should feel much snappier and consistent.

Input

Many of the complex input sequences have been adjusted for slightly more ease of use:

Super - 720

Reduced required directions from 720 to 540

Super - QCF / QCB x2

Adjusted required directions to only need one true-forward

Old: 23626

New: 23623 or 23236

Super - Charge Backward -> Forward

Adjusted required directions to only need one true-forward

Old: [4]->646

New: [4]->646 or [4]->643 or [4]->346

Late Hit-Cancels

Added functionality for adding additional cancel frames beyond the hit stop when a move connects. Set to four frames and only applied to normals -> specials / super / DTC, should make it easier to cancel into things, especially very fast moves. Also adds the possibility for combos to drop or things to become non-true-blockstrings if they are cancelled too late (depending on the move / cancel), which adds a bit of execution grey-area to the game.

Push Back

Adjusted push back to happen over fewer frames, should resolve faster and look better, and especially help in the corner (jump ins should leave you closer).

Hit Sparks

Adjusted the default horizontal positioning logic for hit sparks, most attacks will now have their hit spark appear in the same position regardless of how far or close they are to the opponent. Should look better and have more consistency. Also added support for moves to use the old method (some things need it like Arnold noodles).

Roy

General: Slightly increased scale, decreased proximity ranges

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed

Dash.Backward: Decreased distance

Gunshot.L: Increased recovery, increased hit adv, decreased block adv

Gunshot.H: No longer has invul against airborne attacks

Gunshot.EX: Decreased followthrough move distance, decreased corner pushback

Headbutt.EX: Increased wall bounce y velocity

Super.Punch: Decreased damage

Cid

General: Decreased health, decreased proximity ranges, slightly decreased normal damage

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed

Jp.MP.Charged: Increased juggle remove

Cr.HP.Both: Slightly decreased juggle value, decreased juggle distance, decreased juggle corner pushback

Jp.HP.Fast: Decreased juggle value

Jp.HP.Charged: Decreased hold frames

Cr.HK: Increased juggle value

KnifeRush.All: Extended move box top

KnifeRush.H: Decreased juggle value

KnifeRush.EX: Increased juggle value

Grenades.All: Increased damage

Tyara

General: Increased scale, increased health, decreased proximity ranges

Walk.Forward: Slightly decreased speed

St.MP: Extended hit box range

Cr.MP: Now juggles against airborne opponents in a combo, increased juggle remove

St.HK: Extended hit box range, decreased corner push back

Cr.HP: Decreased juggle x velocity

Shield.L/M: Decreased grounded and juggle x velocity

Shield.H: Decreased knockdown frames

Shield.EX: Increased wall bounce y velocity

HeadLopper.L: Decreased block stun / adv

HeadLopper.H: Decreased block stun / adv

HeadLopper.L/M/H: Decreased knockdown frames, can now otg

HeadLopper.EX: Decreeased startup, decreased block stun / adv

FlyingGoddess.L/M/H: Decreased landing recovery

FlyingGoddess.All: Retracted hit box range, retracted hit box top

Dog

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed

St.LP: Decreased block stun / adv

Cr.LP: Decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv

Cr.MP: Decreased pushback

St.MK: Decreased startup, adjusted juggle physics, decreased juggle value

Cr.MK: Decreased startup, retracted first-hit hit box range, extended second-hit hit box range, decreased pushback

St.HK: Adjusted juggle physics

Cr.Bk.HK: Decreased startup, now moves slightly forward, adjusted hurt boxes, decreased juggle value, increased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv

Run.All: Can now cancel into regular JTC

Run.M/H/EX: Decreased speed

Run.EX: No longer cancellable into dash JTC

Run->Slide.All: No longer low profiles early in the startup, decreased knockdown frames,

Run->Slide.Regular: Decreased recovery, increased block adv

Run->MidStrike.Regular: Decreased recovery, increased block adv

Run->LeapStrike.All: Adjusted airborne hurt boxes

Run->LeapStrike.EX: Increased hit stun / adv

PinWheel->Dive.All: Decreased spike corner pushback

PinWheel->Dive.Regular: No longer causes a ground bounce

Agent G

General: Slightly increased scale

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed

CrescentKicks.All: Decreased initial hit box range

Maxx

General: Increased scale, increased health

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed

Walk.Forward(Buffed): Decreased speed

Dash.Forward: Increased distance

Dash.Backward: Decreased distance

Cr.LP: Extended hit box range, decreased followthrough and recovery, decreased hit stun, increased hit adv, no longer parry punishable

St.MP: Extended hit box range

Fwd.MP.Both: Extended hit box range

Cr.MP: Extended hit box range

St.MK: Extended hit box range

Cr.MK: Extended hit box range

St.HP: Decreased pushback, extended hit box range

Fwd.HP.Both: Extended hit box range

Cr.HP: Extended hit box range

Cr.HK: Decreased juggle corner pushback

Buff.U.All: Decreased recovery

HookSwing.All: Extended move box top

ARN-01D

General: Increased scale

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Jp.LK: Extended hit box right, increased hit stun

Jp.HP: Increased block stun, can now cancel into EX.BackBoost on hit

St.HK: Extended hit box range

BatteryDischarge.All: Decreased corner juggle pushback

BatteryDischarge.L: Decreased startup

EnergyTurret.EX: Fixed second hit not landing point-blank in the corner

Gat

General: Increased scale

Walk.Forward: Decreased speed

Walk.Backward: Decreased speed,

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance, decreased total frames

Cr.MP: Extended hit box range

St.MK: Increased movement distance

Cr.MK: Extended hit box range

St.HP: Decreased juggle value, extended hit box range

Cr.HP: Decreased juggle corner pushback

St.HK: Decreased juggle corner pushback, decreased juggle x velocity

PrismCell.M/H/EX: Decreased juggle corner pushback, decreased juggle x velocity

PrismCell.H: Increased damage

PrismCell.EX: Decreased damage

Levitate->AirReaper.Regular: Decreased juggle remove value

Levitate->AirState.Regular: Decreased startup

Gem.All: Increased FX size

Gem.EX: Decreased juggle corner pushback, increased wall bounce x velocity

