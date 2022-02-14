Punch Planet - Version 0.7.4

Version 0.7.4 is now released! Balance Changes, Bug Fixes, Legacy Update Method, Support for non-16:9 monitor resolutions!
This patch brings balance changes, bug fixes, option to use the old update method, and support for non-16:9 monitor resolutions
Legacy Update Type
Added graphics option to select the old method for running the game loop. Some players observed reduced performance with the new method, this should allow them to select the old method if that was more performant for them, shouldn't affect online performance.
Non-16:9 Monitor Resolutions
Added support for selecting non-16:9 monitor resolutions. Players can now select 4:3, 16:10, and other resolutions and allow the game to work on any aspect ratio. Playing the game at a different aspect ratio will have black bars around the border.
ATC
Adjusted ATC a bit to avoid the cross-under situation introduced with making it move forward. Using ATC against an opponent jumping over them should have a reduced change of crossing under and changing the orientation of both players.
Also adjusted all ATC animations to remove the cancellable recovery state and standardized the move states / movement for all characters, should look more consistent.
JTC
Adjusted JTC so that the Hop version (neutral + MP + MK) and Dash version (Forward Dash -> MP + MK) are no longer functionally the same:
- Neutral JTC: No longer costs T-meter or produces clone FX, now grants +1 Juggle value instead of +2
- Dash JTC: Still costs half a T-bar and grants +2 Juggle value
This will now produce different combo routes using JTC depending on if the neutral or dash version is used. Using the dash version will give better followups but now has a higher T-meter cost compared to the neutral version. Most characters have been adjusted with this in mind.
T-Meter
Changed how much T-meter players start with each round. Players now start with [0, 1, 2] bars of T-meter for Rounds [1, 2, 3] respectively, matches will be more volatile as they go to the later rounds.
Character Scale
Most characters have had their scale slightly increased. In general this does not affect collision box sizes, but any moves that have animation-driven movement will see a slight boost in distance. Some moves' collision boxes have also been increased to compensate but it is mostly a cosmetic change to increase the size ratio between the small and large characters.
Proximity Ranges
All characters have had the proximity range on their attacks re-adjusted, generally decreased across the board. This should make it slightly harder for characters to be "locked down" by proximity block and improve footsies.
Airborne Normals
Airborne normals have also had their proximity re-enabled but at a reduced distance, jump ins should feel better at close range but still allow the defender to walk out at long range.
They've also had their push back decreased across the board, should make it easier to transition into close-range followups with less micro walking required to reach point-blank.
Walk Ramp
Removed walk-ramp and reduced all characters' move speed to compensate, movement should feel much snappier and consistent.
Input
Many of the complex input sequences have been adjusted for slightly more ease of use:
Super - 720
- Reduced required directions from 720 to 540
Super - QCF / QCB x2
- Adjusted required directions to only need one true-forward
- Old: 23626
- New: 23623 or 23236
Super - Charge Backward -> Forward
- Adjusted required directions to only need one true-forward
- Old: [4]->646
- New: [4]->646 or [4]->643 or [4]->346
Late Hit-Cancels
Added functionality for adding additional cancel frames beyond the hit stop when a move connects. Set to four frames and only applied to normals -> specials / super / DTC, should make it easier to cancel into things, especially very fast moves. Also adds the possibility for combos to drop or things to become non-true-blockstrings if they are cancelled too late (depending on the move / cancel), which adds a bit of execution grey-area to the game.
Push Back
Adjusted push back to happen over fewer frames, should resolve faster and look better, and especially help in the corner (jump ins should leave you closer).
Hit Sparks
Adjusted the default horizontal positioning logic for hit sparks, most attacks will now have their hit spark appear in the same position regardless of how far or close they are to the opponent. Should look better and have more consistency. Also added support for moves to use the old method (some things need it like Arnold noodles).
Roy
- General: Slightly increased scale, decreased proximity ranges
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed
- Dash.Backward: Decreased distance
- Gunshot.L: Increased recovery, increased hit adv, decreased block adv
- Gunshot.H: No longer has invul against airborne attacks
- Gunshot.EX: Decreased followthrough move distance, decreased corner pushback
- Headbutt.EX: Increased wall bounce y velocity
- Super.Punch: Decreased damage
Cid
- General: Decreased health, decreased proximity ranges, slightly decreased normal damage
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed
- Jp.MP.Charged: Increased juggle remove
- Cr.HP.Both: Slightly decreased juggle value, decreased juggle distance, decreased juggle corner pushback
- Jp.HP.Fast: Decreased juggle value
- Jp.HP.Charged: Decreased hold frames
- Cr.HK: Increased juggle value
- KnifeRush.All: Extended move box top
- KnifeRush.H: Decreased juggle value
- KnifeRush.EX: Increased juggle value
- Grenades.All: Increased damage
Tyara
- General: Increased scale, increased health, decreased proximity ranges
- Walk.Forward: Slightly decreased speed
- St.MP: Extended hit box range
- Cr.MP: Now juggles against airborne opponents in a combo, increased juggle remove
- St.HK: Extended hit box range, decreased corner push back
- Cr.HP: Decreased juggle x velocity
- Shield.L/M: Decreased grounded and juggle x velocity
- Shield.H: Decreased knockdown frames
- Shield.EX: Increased wall bounce y velocity
- HeadLopper.L: Decreased block stun / adv
- HeadLopper.H: Decreased block stun / adv
- HeadLopper.L/M/H: Decreased knockdown frames, can now otg
- HeadLopper.EX: Decreeased startup, decreased block stun / adv
- FlyingGoddess.L/M/H: Decreased landing recovery
- FlyingGoddess.All: Retracted hit box range, retracted hit box top
Dog
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed
- St.LP: Decreased block stun / adv
- Cr.LP: Decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv
- Cr.MP: Decreased pushback
- St.MK: Decreased startup, adjusted juggle physics, decreased juggle value
- Cr.MK: Decreased startup, retracted first-hit hit box range, extended second-hit hit box range, decreased pushback
- St.HK: Adjusted juggle physics
- Cr.Bk.HK: Decreased startup, now moves slightly forward, adjusted hurt boxes, decreased juggle value, increased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv
- Run.All: Can now cancel into regular JTC
- Run.M/H/EX: Decreased speed
- Run.EX: No longer cancellable into dash JTC
- Run->Slide.All: No longer low profiles early in the startup, decreased knockdown frames,
- Run->Slide.Regular: Decreased recovery, increased block adv
- Run->MidStrike.Regular: Decreased recovery, increased block adv
- Run->LeapStrike.All: Adjusted airborne hurt boxes
- Run->LeapStrike.EX: Increased hit stun / adv
- PinWheel->Dive.All: Decreased spike corner pushback
- PinWheel->Dive.Regular: No longer causes a ground bounce
Agent G
- General: Slightly increased scale
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed
- CrescentKicks.All: Decreased initial hit box range
Maxx
- General: Increased scale, increased health
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Forward(Buffed): Decreased speed
- Dash.Forward: Increased distance
- Dash.Backward: Decreased distance
- Cr.LP: Extended hit box range, decreased followthrough and recovery, decreased hit stun, increased hit adv, no longer parry punishable
- St.MP: Extended hit box range
- Fwd.MP.Both: Extended hit box range
- Cr.MP: Extended hit box range
- St.MK: Extended hit box range
- Cr.MK: Extended hit box range
- St.HP: Decreased pushback, extended hit box range
- Fwd.HP.Both: Extended hit box range
- Cr.HP: Extended hit box range
- Cr.HK: Decreased juggle corner pushback
- Buff.U.All: Decreased recovery
- HookSwing.All: Extended move box top
ARN-01D
- General: Increased scale
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Jp.LK: Extended hit box right, increased hit stun
- Jp.HP: Increased block stun, can now cancel into EX.BackBoost on hit
- St.HK: Extended hit box range
- BatteryDischarge.All: Decreased corner juggle pushback
- BatteryDischarge.L: Decreased startup
- EnergyTurret.EX: Fixed second hit not landing point-blank in the corner
Gat
- General: Increased scale
- Walk.Forward: Decreased speed
- Walk.Backward: Decreased speed,
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance, decreased total frames
- Cr.MP: Extended hit box range
- St.MK: Increased movement distance
- Cr.MK: Extended hit box range
- St.HP: Decreased juggle value, extended hit box range
- Cr.HP: Decreased juggle corner pushback
- St.HK: Decreased juggle corner pushback, decreased juggle x velocity
- PrismCell.M/H/EX: Decreased juggle corner pushback, decreased juggle x velocity
- PrismCell.H: Increased damage
- PrismCell.EX: Decreased damage
- Levitate->AirReaper.Regular: Decreased juggle remove value
- Levitate->AirState.Regular: Decreased startup
- Gem.All: Increased FX size
- Gem.EX: Decreased juggle corner pushback, increased wall bounce x velocity
