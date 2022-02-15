Update 0.6.1.1 - BIG Bug Fix Update

Hi friends,
thanks for your feedback!
As we already announced last week, we read your comments about problems with 0.6.1 and took care of them. In this new version we fixed
- male parts not contained by pants (no collisions)
- 2D Desktop Mode text disappearing in very high resolutions
- hair color problems with Bob Hair hairstyle
- WMR controller issues (walking forward)
- Vive tracker issues (attaching to Hottie)
- many cases of cloth clipping
- Hottie arms stuck behind back
- fingernail color stripes in right armpit
- voice recognition (commands) shutting down
- Hotties walk into wall/window
- multiple insertion issues
There’s also a new slider since 0.6.1 we forgot to explain - in the Main Menu in Main > Performance you will find the „Eye Resolution“ slider. SteamVR upscales everything by 150% which your GPU has to render. We don’t think it actually looks 50% better, so you can lower this to improve performance. Alternatively you can adjust this directly in SteamVR.
You also reported a lot of difficulties getting started your Lovense and The Handy toys. We still couldn’t find any bugs, so we will release a video tutorial at the end of next week!
And for all of you who are not yet on the new HottieCard Discord - you are missing out!
Take care
VR HOT
Changed files in this update