Update 0.6.1.1 - BIG Bug Fix Update

Hi friends,

thanks for your feedback!

As we already announced last week, we read your comments about problems with 0.6.1 and took care of them. In this new version we fixed

male parts not contained by pants (no collisions)

2D Desktop Mode text disappearing in very high resolutions

hair color problems with Bob Hair hairstyle

WMR controller issues (walking forward)

Vive tracker issues (attaching to Hottie)

many cases of cloth clipping

Hottie arms stuck behind back

fingernail color stripes in right armpit

voice recognition (commands) shutting down

Hotties walk into wall/window

multiple insertion issues

There’s also a new slider since 0.6.1 we forgot to explain - in the Main Menu in Main > Performance you will find the „Eye Resolution“ slider. SteamVR upscales everything by 150% which your GPU has to render. We don’t think it actually looks 50% better, so you can lower this to improve performance. Alternatively you can adjust this directly in SteamVR.

You also reported a lot of difficulties getting started your Lovense and The Handy toys. We still couldn’t find any bugs, so we will release a video tutorial at the end of next week!

And for all of you who are not yet on the new HottieCard Discord - you are missing out!

Take care

VR HOT