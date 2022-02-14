Combat Update Live Now!

The Combat Update is now live!

This new update aims to make combat a more violent and enjoyable experience.

New Features:

-Weapons are now solid.

-FX has been added to all impacts. So if you hit a wooden shield with a metal sword, it looks and sounds like it.

-Humanoid enemies can be chopped up! If you strike hard enough on a limb, that limb will be cut off. Heavier weapons dismember limbs more easily.

-Humanoid units ragdoll when they die. You can stab a weapon into a ragdoll, and the ragdoll will stick to your weapon (can be a useful body shield when charging archers).

-Background music has been added. When you are in combat the peaceful music fades into combat music. Music volume can be adjusted in the settings menu.

-Your controller should vibrate when you hit objects with your weapon.

-If you hit an enemy's leg, they will fall to one knee.

Changes:

-Enemies with shields now track your weapon much slower.

-Enemies with shields have less time between consecutive attacks.

-You can now block with any weapons (even bows). Though the block talents only affect shields.

-Enemy blood has been updated to look more realistic

-Grabbed items are now PID controlled.

-Human units are increased food upkeep. So you will need more farms to support your army.

-Random gen village difficulty is now a function of player level, the number of buildings the player has, and distance from the start zone.

-Enemy buildings now generate fewer units.

-Player now only gets 5 stamina and health from each level.

-Bows have been nerfed. Arrow damage is now proportional to the square of pull percentage (how far back you have pulled your arrow).

-Some changes to the polearm tree. Notably, polearms now have a bleed effect.

Note on backward compatibility:

This update should be fully compatible with previous versions. Unit upkeep has been increased though, so you may need more farms in your old saves.

Feel free to join the discord https://discord.gg/Ywy2UHQgRv to talk with the developer and other players if you want to make a suggestion, report a bug, ask a question, or just chat!