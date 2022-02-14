Hotfix + Various Updates!

v2.8.1
New
-The Vase of Accumulation can now be upgraded to find more Runes while offline!
Changes
-Once in Era 2, if you don't have an Ultimate power Rune, you have a 1 in 100 chance to get one!
-You will get more random rune types now!
-The music will now fade in and out when changing music mode!
-The graphics for the mounts have been revised!
-You now cannot repeat a completed Fate unless you are max rank
-A button now appears in the Research Manual to disable the Spirit Engine automatic research
-Revised Runic Loop description and tweaked how it works a bit: it is now additive with the Vase
Fixes
-(introduced in in v2.8.0) Fixed a bug with the music mode setting crashing the game when the music is muted
-(introduced in in v2.8.0) Removed mute in background option on mobile
-(introduced in in v2.8.0) Fixed a bug with the Time Cloak
-Fixed a bug with enemy Shield status effect
