 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escort Simulator 2 update for 14 February 2022

Update Patch v1.17 - XP Progress Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8201369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just pushed a patch update v1.17 that addresses XP progress from a start game state.

Players were experiencing an issue with progressing XP while performing sex acts and earning money from a default start game state. Starting XP Level was "0" and should have been initialized to "1", which resulted in a error earning XP and cash.

Patch v1.17 addresses these issue correctly initializing the default game state to XP Level 1 and allows players to earn XP and Cash as intended during intercourse. Additionally we've added a small XP bump increase to players during any position change.

Please report grinding progress and XP increase rate issues into our bug report, and we'll consider other areas and rates in which players can earn cash and XP to make the game play more rewarding and satisfying in future updates.

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.