Schwarzerblitz v1.4.6 is out! New costumes, new stage, bug fixes

As anticipated last week, Schwarzerblitz is now updated to version 1.4.6, featuring three new costumes, a new stage and several grammar and small bug fixes!

New content

Shaz got a new "Mascot" costume! To unlock it, clear the story episode "Burial at Sea";

Sir Rattlebone got a new "Perfect Disguise" costume! To unlock it, clear arcade mode with him once or complete his moveset trial;

Emperor Arkaneis got a "Frosty Faustings XIV" celebration costume too! This one is unlocked from the beginning;

Emperor Arkaneis has now his own moveset trial (it is not required to obtain the "All trials complete" achievement)

There is a new stage, "Beyond the Limit", which is accessible from the beginning. The BGM used in the stage can be listened to in the in-game jukebox

Bug fixes

grammar and spelling review (thanks to the members of the Schwarzerblitz Discord server!);

Kaya's moveset trial now shows the correct input for her Sword Throw move in the description;

Lazor's trial was fixed, as some moves were not registering as done, even when executed correctly.

Important note

As a result of the update, the individual progress in most story chapters will be set again to 0%, but completed chapters will still be marked as such - so, nothing will be lost except checkpoints if you were currently playing a specific story chapter. I apologize for the inconvenience!

This will be the last patch for a while, unless there is any urgent bug to fix! I hope you will enjoy this small amount of new content, which doubles as a "Thank you!" for sticking with this game for so long!

Sir Rattlebone is a character from Cosmic Hat Games's Duels of Fortune - all rights reserved