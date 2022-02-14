Video Rendering!

Heyo!

It's major update time! This feature marks a culmination of very important features that give you total control over how your works on DanielX.net Paint Composer look and sound. First we added custom SoundFonts, then we added custom spritesheets, then custom VFX shaders, and now we've added the ability to render directly to .mp4 video! You no longer need to use separate screen capture software and the quality is much higher since the rendering happens offline, syncing up the audio and video precisely for each frame.

New Feature: Render to .mp4 video. Choose frame rate, resolution, optional 2x upscaling (improves clarity on YouTube and other video hosting sites).



Bug Fix: Exporting .wav and .mp3 now export with audio effects setting.

As always please let me know if you encounter any bugs or issues, thanks!