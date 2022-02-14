Small Patch: Achievement Errors

Hey everyone! Just a quick update on a very small patch we uploaded this morning to fix a few achievement errors that a player very generously pointed out. The following issues should now be fixed:

Juegolads Stan unable to be locked due to spelling error in API

Unlocked All Deaths and Avoided Death(ish) unable to be locked due to syntax error in code

We're a really small team of 4 devs so we REALLY appreciate it if anyone comes across any bugs and reports them for us! We are confident there aren't many, if any, as the build has only been slightly amended since we first launched it on itch.io in November last year, but still thank you for pointing anything out. We will always endeavor to fix any issues ASAP.

Thanks!

Kris (1/4 of FB)