 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

First Bite update for 14 February 2022

Small Patch: Achievement Errors

Share · View all patches · Build 8201152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Just a quick update on a very small patch we uploaded this morning to fix a few achievement errors that a player very generously pointed out. The following issues should now be fixed:

  • Juegolads Stan unable to be locked due to spelling error in API
  • Unlocked All Deaths and Avoided Death(ish) unable to be locked due to syntax error in code

We're a really small team of 4 devs so we REALLY appreciate it if anyone comes across any bugs and reports them for us! We are confident there aren't many, if any, as the build has only been slightly amended since we first launched it on itch.io in November last year, but still thank you for pointing anything out. We will always endeavor to fix any issues ASAP.

Thanks!

Kris (1/4 of FB)

Changed files in this update

First Bite Depot 1834821
  • Loading history…
First Bite Depot 1834822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.