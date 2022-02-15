Project Downfall 26th Early Access Update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8201114 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 10:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Crimson Community!

The 26th Early Access is now ready and waiting for download. Both for the full Early Access and Demo. This major update boasts a lot of new details to existing content as well as some new features, lots of optimisation with custom options and more. As usualy the full list of new stuff, tweaks and fixes can be found further below.

Once again, huge shoutout goes to the awesome community! Please keep the feedback and gameplay clips coming ːHaroldChillː

We are aiming to get the game good enough to leave Early Access by the 30th Update, with the next 1-2 updates finlaising game content in terms of general polish, more engaging boss/miniboss encoutners, details, subplots, logic etc. After that it will all boil down to addressing feedback of the active community, balancing the game out and ironing out as many bugs as possible before Project Downfall will be worthy of the bearing the v.1.0 tag. As we promised in the Early Access description: we want to deliver a fine tuned and polished product without the dreaded day 1 patches and/or patches post v1.0 launch changing game mechanics, balance etc.

So no let's move on to what's new:

New features:

-Fleshed out subplots, updated existing subplots and most importantly...more Olga!

-Cinematic Depth of Field with variations. Choose the focuse on your firearm, background both with varying intensity levels.

-Major optimisation for multiple levels and the game in general

-Advanced graphics settings: change the texture resolution, SSAO, shadow cascades, and alot more

-Effects LOD presets: mainly for particle effects density and quality. And since the game can go a bit overboard with these (ie with multikills in slomo and destruction) this one should help out especially weaker machines and GPUs.

-full HUD quick toggle. Should be handy for taking screenshots or bumping immersion on the fly. Default toggle is under "n"

-new music track "Fall", courtesy of M4D-BOX. Visit the cinema in Azur Plaza to check it out.

-new level "Equalizer".

-major updates to multiple levels, including not limited to the passing through route levels, new advertisements, small time, empire of dirt, destructibles, props....and way waaaaay more. A detailed breakdown can be found in the list further below.

General tweaks, fixes and changes:

-updated sabotage intro(doorstart shut event and lighting tweaks and materials and details, clouds exterior) and dancefloor (material optimisation)

-start screen added detail wall shutter

-arcade slight tweaks to right hand end area

-explode pincush updated to be more random -less ideal sphere shape

-updated pistol akimbo material lighting and normal map

-fixed akimbo pistol incorrect casing

-updated sabotgae first 2 stages. New destructibles, optimisation, new materials, events

-kick low stamina updated for attack state to be much shorter (could otherwise give impression of bugged slow superkick since foot would stay on screen after attack was dealt)

-updated material bumpkin train helmet

-updated arcade with detail to left final passage

-zac akimbo new gfx anim set full rework

-updated materials for dust particles (test in build in multiple levels to verify works well)

-package optimised start destruct columns and improved model and destruction in general

-sabotage interior further tweaks

-akimbo uzi tweaks

-package second stage replaced columns to new destructible version

-sabotage start added grating to sewage exterior exhaust

-zac single view updated

-Fix hips offset in animations.

-sabotage small details decal floor pre tickets

-uzi zac alternate forearm

-package lighting and details to first to stages, also reworked materials

-updated materials do plaza area in azur hub

-providence slum materials and details update

-jman new materials update

-Add random idle animation to akimbo uzi. variations

-Random weapon idle after shoot or reload.

-Ali fix anim from hips fix

-Add nav mesh obstacle to enemy in BleedOut state. to avoid enemies clipping through enemies in this state

-updated hitgroup for uzi (fixed was bullet)

-updated uzi hitgroups with particles spark and debris

-jman added trashbin physical object and details, as well as updated polished materials etc

-sabotage updated details and materials, optimised dancelfoor lighting

-providence second stage update details

-kyoncha exterior updated materials and details

-sbaotage lobby fight interior lighting variations and post

-sabotage dancefloor tweaks to new uzi encounters

-street hub azur slight optimisation and cleanup

-Implement player camera look at. Used in Brainfreeze event

-added temp direct connection between brainfreeze levels

-pleasurehub new event updated , new materials and details/polish to upper area

-slumlow added mood tweaks and details, updated escalator event and mood with variations, multiple other polish and cleanup etc.

-Cache transform for PickupRotate.

-Optimize NavMeshAgentDeceleration Update.

-slumlow updated details and polish (final passage details and tweaks, stairwell encoutner further details etc

-pleasure hub event updated

-added olga idle out home animation

-optimised interaction raycaster distance

-mall added new subplot event

-added slumlow cleanup and polish to main part of map

-azur hub updated wok event with chat and sound and chef

-warsaw new event PKIN added

-Change Physics autoSync transforms to false. This massively optimize raycasts.

-mall new event updated

-warsaw special event updated (Details added and transport, mood etc)

-added new special event chats

-Add eCoin text to pause menu UI.

-warsaw ecoin purchase special event added

-cop2 controller fixed non funcitoning hit events for new gore

-azur hub added florist WIP with purchase machine and order logic

-azur hub new subevents, detail, optimisation, polish etc (qube free entrance logic, florist details, neon, lighting, updated materials shop interiors, new ctpd entrance details etc)

-updated end lev brainfreeze p2 event with new ofrce look camera and associated events/chats etc

-uzi zac controller updated muzzle flash size (smaller by 40% to obscure screen less and tracer better visible/more visually effective)

-brainfreeze stairwell event updated (animation event vol light height and int, sound and door open, stiarwell timing etc)

-azur hub updated qube entrance with ecoin machine

-updated brain level access condition

-updated alternate brainfreeze escape/brain event

-fixed rotation to player for bottles sprite and cans

-home updated conditions to access brainfreeze/asylum routes based on new recent additions

-azur hub updated details new polic back entrance and shop glass materials

-Add toggle crouch.

-Fix applying realtime reflections and soft particles.

-updated azur hub home exit textures

-azur hub street materials, updated start alley and building mid top sections

-mansion updated materials and detials exterior

-rising high final updated materials and new textures and deatils

-mall updated materials and details, updated special event with further polish (transitions, ounds, post etc)

-details azur hub, new posters materials, decals etc

-kc lobby updated details and polish

-sabotage dancefloor lighting and material further stronger optimisation

-kc exterior materials updated

-disabled lev sel tria to work go sign (no longer needed)

-updated suit assassing to new damage model

-damage brick particlewith sound fixed too long dust particle

-mall updated materials and details, blocked player movement in special event to avoid getting out of bounds)

-kc lobby updated with new materials ie front desk

-passage kc updated materials

-rising high final updated with multiple new details and lighting (decal,s materials, scratches, clouds mood etc)

-removed old levels from proj build settings

-trauma polish and details-new materials, polish unfinished areas

-trauma further polish (second section materials and meshes), initial area materials, uvmaps etc

-cop slim new gore unit hit behav added

-mansion interion updated materials to dedicated new ones and smaller details and tweaks to lighting

-azur hub updated/optimised posters in alley

-hall mansion material updates

-mansion lobby new destructible wall sets and details

-added ground destruct panel to COD hall and mansion

-optimised lighting and prefabs and amaterials in arcade funny games

-added sabot lobby lighting entrance variations

-added COD hall post volume variations to start encounter

-updated equaliset first stage (to be added to main game soon)

-added katana to enemy weapon manager

-updated mansion interior hall encounter (new physiacl door, mood lighting variations, AI etc)

-Equalizer new tweaks

-warsaw block off new special event, updated passage materials

-polish condition logic for new special events and subplots across mulitple levels

-updated shotgun double wall hit particle variations and enemy force and gore variations

-add equalizer to main game with condition

-Implement weapon audio source priority updater.

-hall small time udpated meshes, details and materials. slight mesh and lighting optimisation etc

-double duke damage updated and gore: now will much more impactful

-fillerup large detail update (scratches, dirt decal, floating trash, graffiti, cable, pipes etc)

-sabotage final new pinchushion material entrance and ceramic and other smaller details

-hall fixed open space from last commit

-mansion interior player start position updated

-sabotage dancefloor updated and unified ceialing and dancefloor wall material(possible slight optimisation)

-azur hub tweak special event post volume distance

-created multiple prefabs w variations from new assets for easier scene updating

-new destruct particle optimisation

-kick model hit duration extended to 0.2

-hotel special event added with condition/logic etc

-added speical event and ghotel variation with associated logic

-updated mall special event conditions (WIP-will be updated soon with more detail)

-added elevator to qube in azur hub with multiple selectable floors

-further optimisation of particles destruct

-uzi bullet damage updated mply to 1shotheadshot newbullet

-special event conditions updated

-optimised mansion interior and material shine update mid section with variable to spotlights

-optimised all projectile tracers, light layers culling, removed unused elements, general cleanup etc

-church new material floor interior

-fillerup new navmesh for new elements

-trauma initial area updated

-Mark realtime reflections and soft particles as override when settings are changed.

-Move Occlusion Culling higher in the settings.

-Add fog mist LOD to rain.

-added player jump and land sounds

-added details and polish to passing through, warsaw (scratch, dirt grime, floating garbage etc) and updated materials

-witness new textures added

-updated start stage of empire of dirt (new materials, details, lighting, long-high jump land effects, decals, mood etc)

-sabotage dancefloor further optimisation: updated lighting culling for certain light and fixed broken meshes, updated materials etc

-fixed idle anim cop3 (thanks: Gamb)

-depth of field settings updated (names, hierarchy etc)

-updated trauma start position

-mansion updated new door main hall material and details

-Implement LOD for particle shadows.

-updated OC for arcade

-optimised lighting and materials and arcade machines in arcade (possibly improving performance significantly)

-optimised lighting strobe dir light in sabot dnacefloor (possibly improving performance significantly)

-Implement safe lock

-optimised luco dancefloor stages (also updated materials and other details)

-updated skinhead hit events to new gore model (for all enemies missing the new hit events)

-going places polish and details :grime, trash, lights, textures etc

-going places large details added, (Thick grunge dirt and grime, lighting and post, thick industrial cables etc)

-tall enemy flinch animation added (WIP need to add to remaining tall enemies)

-Fix gore for characters with missing sprite meshes.

-sewers descent scenes updated with details

-boyzhood final safe lock added with combination component

-luco first dancefloor optimisation

-sewerl low empire details and material updates

-luco dancefloor further optimisation (dancers replaced with lighter variants, materials tweaks etc, map polish etc)

-empire last 2 stages multiple details tweaks and polish (exit drop trigger scene logic updates, whole material rework in sewer tunnels, details grime grafiti cracks etc added and more)

-sewerboss updated (added armor elements with logic and material and textures etc)

-updated empire final encounter and added multiple details: cbales and wirses around stage, cracks and grime, trashbags, updated final end event etc

-updated boyzhood final encounter, materials and safe unlock with logic

-Remove projectiles from kick raycast layers. This was causing kicks to projectiles. (thanks: Sinth & Gamb)

-hotel redhand fixed restart level availibity (thanks: Gamb)

-fixed navmesh passage to lexington terminal azur hub (thanks: Gamb)

-fixed destructible glass in cloudbreak heights levsel hub and opitmised certain materials (ie barriers)

-Make it harder to spam throw/grab. (thanks: Pepperoni Vice)

-added new particle based explosion

-smalle tweaks to azur hub (new ads by entrance to lexington passage, new props, optimised and/or removed old alpha unstatic meshes etc)

-small tweaks to azur hub (Binary Grab ads- thanks: Hardwater, music transtion to cinema interior for Fall by M4D-BOX)

-possible fix for mood heigth clouds (variations) in small time mansion exterior

-boyz baths final updated and optimised destruction and new destruct columns

-bullet hvy dust hit added FX LOD

-jman 2 added steam FX LOD

-maniosn removed debug settings for FX LOD

-azur hub optimisation with steam for FX LOD and removed further unused meshes

-boyz final baths destruct columns tweaks and floor destruct elements

-added FX LOD to multiple particle prefabs (broken if emission is curve, check verify whith fix from D)

-mansion interior removed unused meshes WIP

-sabotage tiwndle start interior lighting final segments updates

-police new email with info on computer with logic

-added smale cloudbreak heights optimisation with removed old/legacy/unused elements

-start screen note safe added if condition met

-updated tv oc news fr 26th update

-double duke cleanup gfx texture and norm

-Add space before Quality Preset and move DOF up.

-added FX LOD for package destruct particle prefabs

-slight tweaks to materials in sabotage final

-cleanup of quality presets (removed temp test debug and renamed remaining to Performance Debug 1-4)

-changelog updated

-popshot clipping temp fix

-fixed shotgun names

-fixed sabot destruct panel rigidbody element weight

-fixed equalizer connection between stages for publc build

-sewers empire fixed in mid 2nd stage and boss encounter updated in final stage (new armoured miniboss with herzog shotgun)

-lev sel possbile fix for initial sat/sunday date overlap (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)