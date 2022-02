Greetings Elegosians,

Not a very big update but a few little nice to haves and sound is back working again.

Patch Notes

Audio

Ambient sounds now back working again.

UI

Updated Font Asset so less artifacting at smaller sizes.

Simpler version numbering displayed in various places.

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above. As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones on our Issue Tracker.