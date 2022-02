We are constantly improving our project and in this update, thanks to the advice of the players, we have fixed some shortcomings.

In this update we made:

-Improved graphics, work with lighting.

-Reworked balance, added ammo, reduced monster chase time.

-Added hints for better navigation in large terrain.

-Fixed minor bugs.

From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank the players who help us with advice and participate in the development of the project.