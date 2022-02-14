Valentine's Day Update & 2 Year Anniversary Sale!

Can you believe it's been two years since Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! launched?

(Well, technically it launched on the 25th but I'm going to cheat a little, if you'll forgive me.)

To celebrate this, the last planned update, Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! is 69% off! That's the largest discount we're likely to ever have!

We've added two new costume sets. A Valentine's set and a buff set to match the beard set we added in November. To unlock the buff costumes, just raise any executive's fisticuffs over 100. ːarmpumpː

Oh, and in case you needed an excuse to spend more time with your favorite executives, we've added 25 new friendships for Angel and Cashious with the rest of the cast! They become available near the end of the 3rd arc. (And should be available right away if you've reached that point.)

So maybe you noticed that I called this the last planned update. What does that mean? Well, officially, Sexy Business is no longer my first priority. It's time I moved on to a new project. It's been an amazing four years since I started Sexy Business and I'm so happy to have been able to add the expansion and all these free updates. The community is really amazing and I'm sad to leave this project behind. Is this the end for Max Gentlemen? Probably not. I still have a few ideas for Sexy Business, but I have no idea when and if I will get to them. So for now, I hope what we made is good enough.

If you'd like to follow me, the developer, the best place to do that is twitter. @hatsproductions

If you'd like to squeeze as much blood out of the stone that is Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! I recommend dropping into the Discord to discuss the finer points of your favorite characters, outfits and dates. https://discord.gg/Baj5dp2

Cheers!

Build 2.18

New Content: