 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 14 February 2022

UNLOCK THE SWOONY COSTUME AND MORE IN THE FALL GUYS WEEK OF ROMANCE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8200774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Is it real love at last? Pair up with your one and only for our Week of Romance – a cute collection of duo levels to couple up for. What’s more, the romantic romp comes with an adorable Swoony costume for you lovebeans to get dolled up in. Guaranteed to get sparks flying in the Blunderdome!

SAY ‘I DO’ TO A HEART-LOAD OF NEW CHALLENGES! FEBRUARY 14 - 20

Beyond the sweet Swoony costume, you can also get stuck in and earn rewards with your special pal. The number one lesson of love is that everything happens for a reason. The reason for this is just that we heart you loads <3

Unlock the following rewards:

Falling For You (Nickname) - 100 points

Cupid (Colour) - 200 points

Moon and Stars (Pattern) - 400 points

Swoony - Lower (Costume) - 500 points

Swoony - Upper (Costume) - 600 points

Marshmallow (Faceplate) - 800 points

Changed depots in alphaqa_2 branch

View more data in app history for build 8200774
Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.