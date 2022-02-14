UNLOCK THE SWOONY COSTUME AND MORE IN THE FALL GUYS WEEK OF ROMANCE!

Is it real love at last? Pair up with your one and only for our Week of Romance – a cute collection of duo levels to couple up for. What’s more, the romantic romp comes with an adorable Swoony costume for you lovebeans to get dolled up in. Guaranteed to get sparks flying in the Blunderdome!

YouTube

SAY ‘I DO’ TO A HEART-LOAD OF NEW CHALLENGES! FEBRUARY 14 - 20

Beyond the sweet Swoony costume, you can also get stuck in and earn rewards with your special pal. The number one lesson of love is that everything happens for a reason. The reason for this is just that we heart you loads <3

Unlock the following rewards:

Falling For You (Nickname) - 100 points

Cupid (Colour) - 200 points

Moon and Stars (Pattern) - 400 points

Swoony - Lower (Costume) - 500 points

Swoony - Upper (Costume) - 600 points

Marshmallow (Faceplate) - 800 points