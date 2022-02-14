VER 0.5 - BLIBBY'S UPDATE

Our next major content update is here just in time for Valentines! This time we're finishing up Blibby's story, as well as introducing even more animated CGs!

Old saves should work- but let us know in the foums if you run into any issues and we'll do what we can to help you out!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the TinyHat Valentine's Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

As for now, check out the new content available!

Beta 0.5 - Blibby's Update

**

STORY CONTENT:

**

Blibby's story arc is now fully complete! What's more, it's a double header! It also features another male model, the gregarious psychopath strangler, Pinstripe!

Four new unlockable story scenes featuring Blibby and Pinstripe!

Fully voiced Blibby scenes for her story arc!

**

ART & ANIMATION:

**

NEW CGs: 4 New Bliby CGs, all fully animated!

OVERHAULED, ANIMATED CGS: The introductory scenes for most of the other girls have animations now! We're working on overhauling the rest of the scenes to all be fully animated eventually!

COMING THE NEXT MAJOR UPDATE-

We hope to add Pinstripe in as a playable male Starlet within the next week or so!

Aside from that, there are two major updates we have planned so far before the game is complete- the next one will focus on Claire, allowing players to unlock her as a playable starlet, as well as overhauling the gameplay mechanics to make the game easier to understand and more fun to play.

The second is Vivian's update- which will be the last of the story content and CGs. We hope that by the time we have her content finished, all of the game CGs will be animated!