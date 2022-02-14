For a Few Fixes More: v1.1.1.1 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

Just a small patch this time. Mostly fixes and improvements for the PC version. That's why it's not launching on all platforms simultanously. But because there are also some balancing changes this patch will also be released on all consoles as soon as possible.

I added some interesting new scripting possibilites, but I will post an update and more details on that in a special post or on the wiki, since it's really only interesting for people looking to modify the game.

For everyone else this is mostly just a bugfixing and balancing patch.

For anyone struggling with rare late-game crashes on console: I am aware of the issue but it's not fixable right now since its related to the engine itself. It will require a major engine update which will take a long time to complete. But this is next on my to do list. Afterwards I will also start working on more interesting content updates again.

v 1.1.1.1

Slightly reduced amount of enemies in B levels

Dodge rolls will now save characters from being on fire

Buffed some melee weapon stats

Dynamite Bandits will not throw dynamite when they are not on screen

Nerfed movement speed of some elite enemies

Made it easier to avoid killing dogs

Disabled explosion blur on consoles

Improved explosion performance slightly

High contrast player indicator now uses color of player one

PC: Improved scripting support and command prompt capabilites

Fixed a rare graphical glitch with vertical fences

Fixed secondary melee key binding not being saved

Fixed back button in keybindings being at wrong spot

Fixed main menu discord hint not working

Fixed bisons in ambushes count as innocent

Fixed dynamite bandit game over screen display

Minor translation fixes

Thanks for playing

Jonathan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/940710