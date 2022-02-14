For a Few Fixes More: v1.1.1.1 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!
Just a small patch this time. Mostly fixes and improvements for the PC version. That's why it's not launching on all platforms simultanously. But because there are also some balancing changes this patch will also be released on all consoles as soon as possible.
I added some interesting new scripting possibilites, but I will post an update and more details on that in a special post or on the wiki, since it's really only interesting for people looking to modify the game.
For everyone else this is mostly just a bugfixing and balancing patch.
For anyone struggling with rare late-game crashes on console: I am aware of the issue but it's not fixable right now since its related to the engine itself. It will require a major engine update which will take a long time to complete. But this is next on my to do list. Afterwards I will also start working on more interesting content updates again.
v 1.1.1.1
- Slightly reduced amount of enemies in B levels
- Dodge rolls will now save characters from being on fire
- Buffed some melee weapon stats
- Dynamite Bandits will not throw dynamite when they are not on screen
- Nerfed movement speed of some elite enemies
- Made it easier to avoid killing dogs
- Disabled explosion blur on consoles
- Improved explosion performance slightly
- High contrast player indicator now uses color of player one
- PC: Improved scripting support and command prompt capabilites
- Fixed a rare graphical glitch with vertical fences
- Fixed secondary melee key binding not being saved
- Fixed back button in keybindings being at wrong spot
- Fixed main menu discord hint not working
- Fixed bisons in ambushes count as innocent
- Fixed dynamite bandit game over screen display
- Minor translation fixes
Thanks for playing
Jonathan
Changed files in this update