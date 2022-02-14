 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Roboquest update for 14 February 2022

0.8.4 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8200550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Guardians.

You might have noticed that we just deployed a quick hotfix for the current live build.

Here is the (short) list of changes:

Changelist 0.8.4

• Added missing Dutch localization

• Added new bug tracking tools

• Fixed an occurrence of infinite loading after Billy Boom explodes

• Fixed an animation bug when using mods. with the Longbow

• Fixed some text alignements so they don't overlap with other UI elements

Cheers dear guardians and happy robot smashing!

Changed files in this update

RoboQuest Content Depot 692891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.