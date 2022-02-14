0.8.4 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8200550 · Last edited 14 February 2022 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Guardians.

You might have noticed that we just deployed a quick hotfix for the current live build.

Here is the (short) list of changes:

Changelist 0.8.4

• Added missing Dutch localization

• Added new bug tracking tools

• Fixed an occurrence of infinite loading after Billy Boom explodes

• Fixed an animation bug when using mods. with the Longbow

• Fixed some text alignements so they don't overlap with other UI elements

Cheers dear guardians and happy robot smashing!