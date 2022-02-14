0.8.4 Hotfix

Hello Guardians.
You might have noticed that we just deployed a quick hotfix for the current live build.
Here is the (short) list of changes:
Changelist 0.8.4
• Added missing Dutch localization
• Added new bug tracking tools
• Fixed an occurrence of infinite loading after Billy Boom explodes
• Fixed an animation bug when using mods. with the Longbow
• Fixed some text alignements so they don't overlap with other UI elements
Cheers dear guardians and happy robot smashing!
Changed files in this update