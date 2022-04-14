We are excited to announce that Demon Turf: Neon Splash is OUT NOW!

Beebz and her friends are back with a brand NEW adventure! Not content with keeping it chill at the Demon King's castle, they get sucked into a magical painting that is no joke! Filled with surreal neon splattered worlds, the perfect combination of 2D & 3D art, and platforming that will send you on a momentum-driven adventure.

Explore 10 levels complete with unique challenges that’ll have you sweating to keep up the pace. Collecting all the sweets in a level and hidden vinyl unlocks 10 more remixed levels, but don’t be fooled! These remix levels are expertly crafted to be entirely new levels with brand new challenges. Bring your platforming A-game!

Don’t forget about photo mode! Make sure Beebz snaps some selfies around the levels and post them in the Community Hub. We’d love to see what secrets you find!

Demon Turf: Neon Splash is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch for $4.99 / £4.99 / 4.99 euros, and currently has a launch discount for a whole week.

Lastly, if you’re as excited about Demon Turf: Neon Splash as we are, come and join the community over on our Discord and follow us on Twitter for more Demon Turf content.

It's now time for Beebz to bring her butt-kicking to the beach! We look forward to seeing you soaking up some rays whilst speeding through the neon worlds.