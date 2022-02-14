News Of The Realms - More Delays At Hand...

Greetings, warriors!

As you might have already guessed, we are facing another delay, hopefully the very last one. We should have seen this one coming and, as unfortunate as it is, we have to break these news down to everybody who's keeping an eye out for the next update.

Where are we at right now? Currently, we're in the important stage of Quality Assurance. Lots of in-house testing going on to make sure our update releases and performs smoothly.

Let's talk about that in detail. As has already been stated, this is the most important update Battle Realms has seen in a while. Not only it is aimed at fixing all the glaring technical issues within the game, but also at adding all kinds of goodies for our players.

We are fixing the engine, but at the same time pushing its limits, which... results in all kinds of unexpected issues in the game, and that results in this kind of delays.

This update has been truly troublesome, but it's almost ready! We are now performing necessary procedures to make sure the game won't break itself.

We can no longer allow ourselves to give any ETAs regarding this, we've figured out that, most of the time, it's not possible to follow through with them and decided to abstain from that activity. We don't want to give any false promises or create early hype, and we would prefer our community to trust us with the development.

• Sneak Peeks 👀

if you're not already in our Discord server, you should come around if you're curious about sneak peeks or some secret insight regarding the update that we only share with our community members in the server (as that's the place responsible for all our real-time operations).

If you are not interested in Discord, that's fine. There was a stream of a testing session a couple days ago. Here's a saved video of it if you'd like to check out how the update looks (apologies for the bitrate in advance).

YouTube

• Final Words 💬

We would like to apologize for throwing constant delays at you and not releasing anything for almost half a year now (since the last public release, open beta doesn't count). We've had a lot of work to sort out regarding this. We really hope you will enjoy the update once it's released, and all the time and effort spent on this will pay off in the end.

As of now, we strongly recommend you switch to Open Beta 1.57.9 as the current public release (1.57.8) is rather outdated in terms of balance and gameplay mechanics. It's worth checking out while we're finalizing our endlessly delayed next update. :)

Join the official server for the game, the universe, and the community if you haven't. Discord has proven to be a very helpful and fun program to use for us (as developers), so we're quite keen on maintaining our server.

Populated by more than 4000 warriors, it is a solid communication bridge between us and all of you.

If you're having issues, planning to report a bug, or just want to learn something new about the game and communicate with other fans or even developers -- we'd like to see you there, come around!

Battle Realms Fundraiser:

Follow Battle Realms: