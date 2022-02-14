Screenshot Competition - Beloved one!

Welcome to the 14th War Thunder Steam Screenshot Competition!

I like big guns and I cannot lie! Looks like you also like them! Almost 130 screens full of high calibre armament! The three most popular and the three selected by us will get 300GE! We will meet again next week!

Before we announce 14th edition winners, let’s begin the 13th edition of our competition!

Create a stunning screenshot and submit it on the War Thunder Steam Community Hub (link for instructions) with the tag #WTscreen14. You have time until 21.02.2022 to submit your screenshot.

After that date, 6 winners will be selected (3 of which will be the highest rated by the community and 3 selected by our judges), each of which receive a reward of 300GE.

Important addition: Screenshot theme - Beloved one!

Terms:

Valentine’s day is here! Show us your favourite machines! The one you love no matter what! Don’t forget to also mount the Valentine's decal you can get from the ongoing Valentine’s Day event!

Screenshots need to be compliant with the War Thunder rules.

You need to be the author of the screenshot.

Screenshot needs to be new. You cannot use those which have previously been published or used in other competitions.

We will only accept raw screenshots from the game. You cannot use any editing software nor any other visual enhancements (like Nvidia Ansel filters).

You can use filters and settings built into War Thunder.

You can use the replay functionality built into War Thunder.

Rewards will be delivered to the author's account within 7 working days.

And now, time for the winners of the competition’s 13th edition - Big Guns!

Winners selected via community votes:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2750626150

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2747027802

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2748178779

Winners selected by our judges:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2748487039

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2747262758

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2747749415

Each winner will get 300GE! Congratulations and see you next week!