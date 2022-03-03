Offline Mode Release!

Wolves!

Today we have released an important update and would like to share the details with you.

We are starting to transfer the game to offline mode. This means that you will no longer require an internet connection to play, but this also means that the PvP mode and weekly giveaways will become unavailable.

Before we permanently shut down the game server, you will have several months to copy your data in order to not to lose access to your progress. To do this, you just need to launch the game during this period of time.

In addition to that, the game now supports Steam Cloud Saves, which will allow you to manually save your progress before uninstalling the game and transfer it between devices.