Free Build Update Now Available

We’re delighted to announce that access to the Free Build update for Landlord’s super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord’s Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will automatically update. For everyone else, you can purchase Landlord’s Super Early Access here.

The Free Build Update marks our arrival at Version 0.6, and is our biggest single content drop so far. The Free Build dramatically enhances the construction gameplay, and finally allows players to design and build their house from the ground up. Stairs allow players to build multiple floors to their property. Buy, sell properties, and even trade their constructions with other players. Utilise more varieties of windows, doors, bricks and shingles. We’ve even improved the visuals and performance. There has never been a better time to jump back into the quintessential construction experience.

Overview & full patch notes below:

Note: Due to the sheer amount of changes, players who did not take part in the InDev branch will need to start new saves

FREE BUILD

Knockdown the walls of your home and redesign the layout. Design and build the layout of your dream home!

STAIRCASES AND ADDITIONAL FLOORS

Install staircases to access additional floors in your home. Up the wooden hill, son!

BUYING, SELLING & TRADING PROPERTY

Sell your constructions for profit. Purchase other players constructions. Work on other players properties by trading them through the community.

HOT BAR

Enhanced interaction options for certain tool and objects. Just hold RMB!

NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, BRICKS, SHINGLES

Many new styles and colours for you to express your creative side with.

CURTAINS

Finally, privacy!

BALANCE & QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

Completely revamped roofing, including shingle snapping to grid. Better balanced energy, for longer working days. Increased rental & sell prices. Properties now susceptible to price inflation!

BUG FIXES & MUCH MORE

Hundreds of fixes, optimisations and content changes to discover.

Change List

Landlord's Super 0.6 Update (The Free Build Update)

0.06.07

Fixed more instances of missing materials (pink renders)

Fixed brick placement at Tamsin Wall

Lout now continues looking for a job in the pub when not in the job centre

Can no longer drink Ronnies pint of Doyle

Fixed TV settings option usability

Should no longer be able to pick up deliveries with bare hands#

Fixed issue with purchasing properties that have doorless front doors

Fixed issue where having no ceiling would cause property value to fall to zero

0.06.06

Fixed TV settings UI options

Increased LOD distances for various objects

Fixed Small-Medium window not being placeable on No-Fines

Pint glasses now break easily again

Rewrote Doyle & Landlords liquid shader to solve render issue

Added lintels to windows (can now place bricks atop windows)

Added lintels to doors (can now place bricks atop doors)

Reworked brick placement to snap to specific heights to prevent uneven bricks

0.06.04

Added Video Option settings “Target Frame Rate”. Can now set the game to limit FPS to between 24 and 240 frames per second

Fixed up silo dispensers art.

Global Fog re-enabled

Fixed brick_1_05 displaying graphical error (Brick patterned displayed issue)

Fixed potential issue where No-Fines couldn’t be added to Roof Frame size 3

Optimisation pass - Added a lot of LODs to the building elements. This should increase frames while in town.

Fixed some instances of transparency lacking depth values within fog

lowered the distance the backfire noise from rusty cars can travel

LOD distances are no longer changed with graphical setting changes

Muffled Phone engaged audio vocals

Fixed issue where Roof frames could become stuck even if all nails were removed

Fixed issue where couldn’t split shingle in two if placed on roof

Shingles snapping halved for better allocation

Fixed issue where Winston could stop making deliveries

Unsecured fixtures of sold / demolished housing will now fall to the ground instead of float in place

Fixed missing nail on one of the starting roof planks

0.06.03

Fixed issue where removing nails not connected to wood planks could still dislodge them

Fixed annoying UX issue where couldn’t place plank down if clicking on another plank

Fixed issue where placing wood plank could have the plank stuck in your hands

Fixed issue where Trowel wouldn’t pick up mortar from storage buckets if player had full No-Fines

Fixed issue where Foundation task wouldn’t complete

Fixed issue where painted walls could cause house purchasing to fail

Fixed issue with save / loading shingles

Note : Game has been ported to a newer version of Unity. Keep an eye out for any visual issues!

0.06.02

Fixed issue where roof planks couldn’t be placed

0.06.01

Added some foliage to beyond the Railway bridge

Occlusion culling pass that should fix some graphical issues (needs further experimentation, I’m aware it’s not perfect)

Fixed several functionality issues that occurred after purchasing a property

Carpet, furniture and plasterboard should no longer block stair placement.

Dropping items should no longer damage the property, though throwing them at max strength should still cause damage

Fixed aggregate pricing UI mis-match issue

Added a scrap value to the starting scrap fences and boulders on the site

Much improved rain effects, including world wetness and cars now kicking up water and snow when in motion

T will now debug remove / replace site hoarding

Door holding positions changed to give better vision during placement

Pallet holding positions changed to give better vision during placement

Added metallic maps to several objects in the game - take note if something seems too shiny!

“Bowels” changed to “Bladder” in the UI - likely means no poopy feature coming, sorry

New Window close audio

Reworked how the pallet truck functions so that is should be a lot more accurate and reliable in picking up deliveries

Fixed an issue where pallet truck could causes No-Fines frames to render editor elements

Fixed some inaccuracy in Foundation task checks

Non-connected No-Fines Frames no longer counted to No-Fines task check

Should no longer be able to place No-Fines outside of the site

Fixed toilets colours not applying to the flusher part

Fixed placement issues with showers

0.05.15

Can now sell properties to the Council (use Mitchell Catalogue)

Can now purchase properties from the Council (use Mitchell Catalogue)

Players can swap save files with one another to load properties into their own game, allowing players to share their creations, or send houses for other players to fix.

Fixed several dialogues mentioning the old roofing system

Improvements to rain collisions should prevent rain appearing indoors

Bedroom Drawers now have correct open / close audios

Curtains now have correct open / close audios

Caravan toilet & shower doors now have correct open / close audios

Fixed red toilet seat mesh loading incorrectly

Fixed Silo purchase costs being set incorrectly

Fixed furniture duplicating after having Mitchell demolish the site

Fixed Roof Plank starting position on rear of house

Better camera angle for house photo generation

Fixed tenants not damaging player placed No-Fines walls

Added commas to high values and dynamic values for better readability

Fixed hole in road near Mitchell’s office

Fixed valuation bug where unfinished properties didn’t have correct valuation penalties applied

Fixed Shingles not adding value to the property

Fixed issue where picking up Shingles wouldn’t remove their value from property

Fixed carpet, tiles and roofing tar lowering the value of the property

Fixed a bunch of mortar mesh issues to make mortar look more uniform on bricks

Fixed crash caused by tenants trying to damage bricks on properties that didn’t have any

Tenants now damage other parts of the house if they can’t find any shingles on the house

Tenants now damage other parts of the house if the can’t find any plasterboard on the house

New Tenant Damage chances (15% damage floors, 15% to damage No Fines, 10% damage brickwork, 5% chance to damage roofing, 40% chance damage furniture, 15% damage interior walls, with various fallbacks if any are not available to be damaged)

Tenants can now damage furniture, but should never be able to destroy their Bed or Sofa.

Tenants can now damage curtains

Added House price inflation

House price inflation is added per month and is historically accurate (reference West Midlands, government Land Registry https://landregistry.data.gov.uk/app/ukhpi/browse?from=1983-01-01&location=http%3A%2F%2Flandregistry.data.gov.uk%2Fid%2Fregion%2Fwest-midlands-region&to=2018-03-01&lang=en) up until the year 2008, where it will increase at a whopping 1% per season ad infinitum (constant housing growth what could go wrong!?)

No consumer price inflation or wage inflation has been added yet, so this could get weird.

Fixed Current Sell Profit Notebook listing NaN issue

Fixed 2 instances of the word “convenience” being misspelled

Fixed issue where too much scrap would spawn upon destroying furniture

Fixed issue where having Ronnie search for tools wouldn’t unlock the mouse cursor

Fixed issue where plasterboard placement could sometimes be blocked by No-Fines frames

Changed how Painted surfaces are saved, in order to be able to save them when selling properties. This will unfortunately mean previous painted saves will be lost.

Fixed Kashmiran line “You’re payment” to “Your payment”

Fixed a few visual issues related to doors

Fixed pathing for traffic to prevent them from mounting the curb when turning outside Mitchells

Mitchell Demolish site option now also demolishes furniture

0.05.13

Fixed issue where players couldn’t drop items from their hands after sleeping

Fixed Tenant sat outside property / knocking on door with no answer issue

Fixed Players getting trapped in the house if they knocked on a door that was installed back to front

Fixed players getting trapped in the house if the ran through the door after conversation with tenant ended

Fixed issue where upgrading Silo wouldn’t increase strength till players loaded back into their game

Fixed issue where players could sometimes not fit roof planks into smaller gaps

0.05.12

Fixed Functional tall (0.6m) window screw loose position

Fixed a save load corruption caused by wood

Can now change the colour of Mortar (muck) by adding paint to the mix

Changed layout of Tool Shed area for optimisation purposes

General optimisation pass

Fixed weird zooming whilst holding paint can

Added Concrete, Mortar & No-Fines Silos, purchasable from Mitchell’s Catalogue

Mortar & No-Fines no longer infinite on Debug Enabled

Fixed Tile / Carpet placement on upper floors of the house

0.05.11

Fixed incorrect icon showing for a Paint Brush tool tip

Optimisation work on Shingles and Bricks

Player input should now be locked during eye closing transitions

Fixed issue where players could order site demolition without the required funds

Added Site Tiling Service to the Mitchell Catalogue

Adjusted AI Driving line to try and stop Winston crashing into the wall

Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional Window frame issue

Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional screw issue

Potentially fixed code that wasn’t firing for “slimming down” colliders on plasterboard, SHOULD mean plasterboard placement issues no longer pop up

0.05.10

Added ability to demolish site (See Mitchell’s catalog in front of the big man himself)

Fixed Blank tape unlock issue.

AI Cars & Lorry exterior now accumulate snow

Fixed birck task complete check not completing if a Large (Small) window frame was used

Fixed Large Functional Window (Small) screw placements

Fixed Snow glare

Added Ability to bulldoze the property (accessed through Mitchell’s document in front of his desk)

0.05.09

Fixed Screws for Window_01_Large_B

Fixed Curtains

Fixed text issue on windows in the Building Catalogue

Fixed Small Traditional Windows loading in the incorrect mesh

Fixed plasterboard placement for both 0.2m No-Fines frames

Slimmed down placement colliders on plasterboard to try and solve some placement issues

Fixed a bunch of No-Fines collider sizes which prevented plasterboard placement in specific situations

Fixed Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags found in the world acting weirdly when placed in WheelBarrow

Removed Cloth physics from Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags

Fixed No-Fines collider resizing on placement, which would allow for No-Fines to be placed overlapping one another

Fixed Green & White Tall (Small) window issues

Fixed missing Staining on Traditional windows

Fixed missing glass on small (medium) Traditional window

Fixed max order number for Roof Frames in the Building Catalogue

0.05.08

Fixed Roof Frame collision placement issues

Fixed Roof frame orientation issue

Fixed No-Fines placement issue

Fixed a save issue tied to curtains

Fixed curtain nails loading in huge

Fixed curtain render issue

0.05.07

Fixed Small (medium) Post-Modern Window placement snap issue

Fixed tool tips for Paint Brush

Fixed Medium (Medium) Functional Window screw and window position

Fixed more plasterboard placement mis-alignment issues (Specifically tied to windows)

Fixed No-Fines placement state allowing overlap

Fixed various items not being collected on site clearance

Tenants can now answer all doors on the property

Tenants no longer remark on player smell when angry about property damage

Fixed Standing Lamp delivery issues

0.05.06

Fixed sink task not completing (Requires re-securing the sink)

Fixed furniture doors not closing on pickup

Fixed bolster not being sheathed on hammer drop

Cleaned up some mortar rendering issues with bricks and no-fines

Rewrote Mitchell dialogues to accommodate new features

Fixed Door and Window task caused by load issue

Fixed screws on small(small) functional windows

Fixed Furniture catalogue index navigation issues

Fixed Shingle rotation issue

Fixed Tall (medium) Brass Post-Modern window frame appearing incorrectly

Fixed Roof Frame placement issue when placed on frames of a certain angle

Fixed an issue where Roof Frames couldn’t be angled correctly after backing out of placement state

Fixed various Furniture catalogue UI issues

Fixed furniture not staying secured on load - and associated tenant issues tied to that

0.05.05

Fixed mesh on Small (wide) traditional window sets

Fixed general furniture placement issue

Fixed furniture roof ground placement issue

New Rotation solution for furniture placement, tap rotate for 90 degree angles, hold rotate with mouse movement for specific rotation

Plasterboard task no longer counts loose plaster frames

0.05.04B

Reworked how No-Fines task is calculated and completed to make it more accurate

0.05.04

Fixed load issue caused by missing UI reference (Nargin issue)

Fixed Post-Modern Window being listed as Post-Modern Staircase

Fixed Screws on Post-Modern Medium (Medium) Window

Fixed Crash caused by closing unsecured windows

Fixed Interior Door Wood Frame not rendering at correct height

Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Single Pillar No-Fines

Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Door No-Fines

Right click no longer rotates Flat Shingles, instead shifts it’s position slightly

Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Medium Window (medium size) No-Fines Frame

Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Small Window (medium size) No-Fines Frame

Fixed No-Fines build task uncompleted when picking up a loose No-Fines frame

Fixed Build Task checks (Roof / Window & Doors) that prevented the furniture catalogue from being unlocked

Jimmy no longer talks about Roof Task

0.05.03

Added Smoking item name and details

Returned “out of bounds” bubble

Fixed screws on Functional medium window

Fixed Post-Modern Back door color consistency

Fixed Cement, Aggregate, Sand bags acting suspiciously in the environment

Fixed White, Black and Oak small (medium) sized windows not fitting into the No-Fines space allocated

Fixed area of the building site where brick and foundations couldn’t be placed

Fixed a rounding error that would mean foundations would continue to render their frame

Cement mixer added color should now reset when emptied

Fixed missing ground mortar for breeze blocks

Fixed area where players couldn’t place bricks

Fixed invisible mortar spots at the bottom of the starting breeze block wall

0.05.01

Increased tippy-toe max height from 2.0 to 2.5

Raised height of the Work Platform

These changes were needed to allow easier working with brickwork indoors.

Removed the iron girder above support wall

Removed this as it allows players to place brick walls within the house as they please (or replace the old support wall with plaster walls, or remove it entirely to open up the property)

Removed the Interior Support Wall build task

Smoothed visuals on mortar blobs

Added Plaster Frames

Added Hot Bar

Hot bar allows better handling of things like changing mortar size, or frame size. Preventing the need to cycle through these selections with the RMB.

Added Trowel Hot Bar functionality

Added Plaster Frame Hot Bar functionality

Added Plasterboard Hot Bar functionality (Rendering against brick only)

Fixed save corruption caused by nail errors

The starting house is now slightly shorter, to allow for brick wall placements inside

Plasterboards and wall frames also needed resizing to fit this change

Fixed Magazine Rack item details name & description

Now much easier to place windows (windows will snap to correct height)

Added several new Newspapers

Newspapers delivered daily, with dynamic news headlines and tool tips

Newspapers now readable without skipping time

Fixed medium “Red haired lady” picture not being delivered correctly

Curved shingle halved in size (for new roofing)

Shingles can now be cut in half with the Circular Saw & Brick Bolter

Raised height of property area bedrock

Fixed a load of Building Supplies, Tools & Furniture Catalogue navigation issues

HUD UI now closer to outer edges

HUD UI no longer blocks Catalogue UI

Repositioned the Phone Dialogue bubble to prevent it from blocking UI view

Wealth UI while browsing catalogue now shows the title Wealth

Pause menu size reduced by 15% to prevent clipping with HUD elements

Various alignment issues fixed with the HUD

Fixed resolution of the catalogue selection UI

Fixed Bedroom Index navigation issues (furniture catalogue)

Furniture catalogue now better displays the selected style of furniture players are about to purchase

Added Curtains to the Furniture Catalogue

Fixed issue where Shingles loaded in would all look the same

Can now order Roof Frames from the Building Supplies catalogue

Can now order Roof Underlay from the Building Supplies catalogue

Totters Roof Job

Updated job to use the new Roofing system

Job now provides required supplies each time it is undertaken

Fixed issues with Job completing too soon / not completing at all

Fixed issue where Totter would give player the music tape again on multiple job completions instead of paying the player

Fixed issue where left over supplies would float next to the church after completing the Totter roof job

Fixed issue where jobs could be posted when not available

Base chance for residential damage (church roof, kashmiran foundations, tamsin’s wall) increased from 10% to 30%

NPCs no longer always sad / happy during conversation if the player talks to them while they smell

Paint colours have been redone for better range of colours, easier to match toward furniture and easier to mix colour ranges

Paint colours now better reflect the colour that ends up on the canvas

Plasterboard has been reworked to work with the new Wall placement and Roof placement systems

Added Wood paneling that can be applied to wall frames and roof frames

Optimized performance of collision checks on various items

New No-Fines Damage effects that show appropriately coloured chipping particles

Fixed some instances of No-Fines not producing correct debris when broken

Added new Roofing Tiles (Carlyle Clay, Flat Slate & Curved Slate)

New improved art for Bricks

Rebalanced various interactions to use significantly less energy

World Ambient audio delay spacing increased from 15-30 seconds to 45-240 seconds

Updated Minimum build requirements to accommodate the new Free Build system

Pallets that load in should no longer float

Fixed a long standing audio bug tied to the spanner (wrench)

Fixed issue where leaving half a pint on the bar, then ordering another from Tamsin could soft-lock the game

Better Aggregate, Sand & Cement bag visuals

Fixed issue where shovelling dirt into foundations would fill them as if using concrete

Text throughout the speech bubbles in the game should appear much crisper

Foundation Frames will now load in foundation stakes where they were previously placed and saved

Saving foundation frames is a can of worms so I’m hoping this is a better solution to simply losing the frame all together.

New ceiling and roof materials

Ceilings can now be painted with save and load support

Fixed issue where player couldn’t pickup a new colour of No-Fines if their trowel was full

0.05.00

Foundation tutorial text found within the Notebook has been updated to reflect the previous changes to foundation frames.

Fixed issue where couldn't place small tiles in corners next to each other

Table in tool shed no longer accumulate snow

Pub bathroom light now works

Fixed issue where game would think furniture is placed inside the property when it wasn't

Fixed issue where tenant wouldn't find a new favourite bed or sofa if many were placed but their original favourite was removed

Fixed Winston and Jimmy unable to show sadness

Fixed minor Junk TV visual issue

Fixed winter tree branch visuals

And finally, we'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the In-Dev access. Without your suggestions, bug reports and patience, this game might not be half what it is today.

Thanks, and have fun!

Greg