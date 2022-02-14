Free Build Update Now Available
We’re delighted to announce that access to the Free Build update for Landlord’s super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord’s Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will automatically update. For everyone else, you can purchase Landlord’s Super Early Access here.
The Free Build Update marks our arrival at Version 0.6, and is our biggest single content drop so far. The Free Build dramatically enhances the construction gameplay, and finally allows players to design and build their house from the ground up. Stairs allow players to build multiple floors to their property. Buy, sell properties, and even trade their constructions with other players. Utilise more varieties of windows, doors, bricks and shingles. We’ve even improved the visuals and performance. There has never been a better time to jump back into the quintessential construction experience.
Overview & full patch notes below:
Note: Due to the sheer amount of changes, players who did not take part in the InDev branch will need to start new saves
FREE BUILD
Knockdown the walls of your home and redesign the layout. Design and build the layout of your dream home!
STAIRCASES AND ADDITIONAL FLOORS
Install staircases to access additional floors in your home. Up the wooden hill, son!
BUYING, SELLING & TRADING PROPERTY
Sell your constructions for profit. Purchase other players constructions. Work on other players properties by trading them through the community.
HOT BAR
Enhanced interaction options for certain tool and objects. Just hold RMB!
NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, BRICKS, SHINGLES
Many new styles and colours for you to express your creative side with.
CURTAINS
Finally, privacy!
BALANCE & QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
Completely revamped roofing, including shingle snapping to grid. Better balanced energy, for longer working days. Increased rental & sell prices. Properties now susceptible to price inflation!
BUG FIXES & MUCH MORE
Hundreds of fixes, optimisations and content changes to discover.
Change List
Landlord's Super 0.6 Update (The Free Build Update)
0.06.07
Fixed more instances of missing materials (pink renders)
Fixed brick placement at Tamsin Wall
Lout now continues looking for a job in the pub when not in the job centre
Can no longer drink Ronnies pint of Doyle
Fixed TV settings option usability
Should no longer be able to pick up deliveries with bare hands#
Fixed issue with purchasing properties that have doorless front doors
Fixed issue where having no ceiling would cause property value to fall to zero
0.06.06
Fixed TV settings UI options
Increased LOD distances for various objects
Fixed Small-Medium window not being placeable on No-Fines
Pint glasses now break easily again
Rewrote Doyle & Landlords liquid shader to solve render issue
Added lintels to windows (can now place bricks atop windows)
Added lintels to doors (can now place bricks atop doors)
Reworked brick placement to snap to specific heights to prevent uneven bricks
0.06.04
Added Video Option settings “Target Frame Rate”. Can now set the game to limit FPS to between 24 and 240 frames per second
Fixed up silo dispensers art.
Global Fog re-enabled
Fixed brick_1_05 displaying graphical error (Brick patterned displayed issue)
Fixed potential issue where No-Fines couldn’t be added to Roof Frame size 3
Optimisation pass - Added a lot of LODs to the building elements. This should increase frames while in town.
Fixed some instances of transparency lacking depth values within fog
lowered the distance the backfire noise from rusty cars can travel
LOD distances are no longer changed with graphical setting changes
Muffled Phone engaged audio vocals
Fixed issue where Roof frames could become stuck even if all nails were removed
Fixed issue where couldn’t split shingle in two if placed on roof
Shingles snapping halved for better allocation
Fixed issue where Winston could stop making deliveries
Unsecured fixtures of sold / demolished housing will now fall to the ground instead of float in place
Fixed missing nail on one of the starting roof planks
0.06.03
Fixed issue where removing nails not connected to wood planks could still dislodge them
Fixed annoying UX issue where couldn’t place plank down if clicking on another plank
Fixed issue where placing wood plank could have the plank stuck in your hands
Fixed issue where Trowel wouldn’t pick up mortar from storage buckets if player had full No-Fines
Fixed issue where Foundation task wouldn’t complete
Fixed issue where painted walls could cause house purchasing to fail
Fixed issue with save / loading shingles
Note : Game has been ported to a newer version of Unity. Keep an eye out for any visual issues!
0.06.02
Fixed issue where roof planks couldn’t be placed
0.06.01
Added some foliage to beyond the Railway bridge
Occlusion culling pass that should fix some graphical issues (needs further experimentation, I’m aware it’s not perfect)
Fixed several functionality issues that occurred after purchasing a property
Carpet, furniture and plasterboard should no longer block stair placement.
Dropping items should no longer damage the property, though throwing them at max strength should still cause damage
Fixed aggregate pricing UI mis-match issue
Added a scrap value to the starting scrap fences and boulders on the site
Much improved rain effects, including world wetness and cars now kicking up water and snow when in motion
T will now debug remove / replace site hoarding
Door holding positions changed to give better vision during placement
Pallet holding positions changed to give better vision during placement
Added metallic maps to several objects in the game - take note if something seems too shiny!
“Bowels” changed to “Bladder” in the UI - likely means no poopy feature coming, sorry
New Window close audio
Reworked how the pallet truck functions so that is should be a lot more accurate and reliable in picking up deliveries
Fixed an issue where pallet truck could causes No-Fines frames to render editor elements
Fixed some inaccuracy in Foundation task checks
Non-connected No-Fines Frames no longer counted to No-Fines task check
Should no longer be able to place No-Fines outside of the site
Fixed toilets colours not applying to the flusher part
Fixed placement issues with showers
0.05.15
Can now sell properties to the Council (use Mitchell Catalogue)
Can now purchase properties from the Council (use Mitchell Catalogue)
Players can swap save files with one another to load properties into their own game, allowing players to share their creations, or send houses for other players to fix.
Fixed several dialogues mentioning the old roofing system
Improvements to rain collisions should prevent rain appearing indoors
Bedroom Drawers now have correct open / close audios
Curtains now have correct open / close audios
Caravan toilet & shower doors now have correct open / close audios
Fixed red toilet seat mesh loading incorrectly
Fixed Silo purchase costs being set incorrectly
Fixed furniture duplicating after having Mitchell demolish the site
Fixed Roof Plank starting position on rear of house
Better camera angle for house photo generation
Fixed tenants not damaging player placed No-Fines walls
Added commas to high values and dynamic values for better readability
Fixed hole in road near Mitchell’s office
Fixed valuation bug where unfinished properties didn’t have correct valuation penalties applied
Fixed Shingles not adding value to the property
Fixed issue where picking up Shingles wouldn’t remove their value from property
Fixed carpet, tiles and roofing tar lowering the value of the property
Fixed a bunch of mortar mesh issues to make mortar look more uniform on bricks
Fixed crash caused by tenants trying to damage bricks on properties that didn’t have any
Tenants now damage other parts of the house if they can’t find any shingles on the house
Tenants now damage other parts of the house if the can’t find any plasterboard on the house
New Tenant Damage chances (15% damage floors, 15% to damage No Fines, 10% damage brickwork, 5% chance to damage roofing, 40% chance damage furniture, 15% damage interior walls, with various fallbacks if any are not available to be damaged)
Tenants can now damage furniture, but should never be able to destroy their Bed or Sofa.
Tenants can now damage curtains
Added House price inflation
House price inflation is added per month and is historically accurate (reference West Midlands, government Land Registry https://landregistry.data.gov.uk/app/ukhpi/browse?from=1983-01-01&location=http%3A%2F%2Flandregistry.data.gov.uk%2Fid%2Fregion%2Fwest-midlands-region&to=2018-03-01&lang=en) up until the year 2008, where it will increase at a whopping 1% per season ad infinitum (constant housing growth what could go wrong!?)
No consumer price inflation or wage inflation has been added yet, so this could get weird.
Fixed Current Sell Profit Notebook listing NaN issue
Fixed 2 instances of the word “convenience” being misspelled
Fixed issue where too much scrap would spawn upon destroying furniture
Fixed issue where having Ronnie search for tools wouldn’t unlock the mouse cursor
Fixed issue where plasterboard placement could sometimes be blocked by No-Fines frames
Changed how Painted surfaces are saved, in order to be able to save them when selling properties. This will unfortunately mean previous painted saves will be lost.
Fixed Kashmiran line “You’re payment” to “Your payment”
Fixed a few visual issues related to doors
Fixed pathing for traffic to prevent them from mounting the curb when turning outside Mitchells
Mitchell Demolish site option now also demolishes furniture
0.05.13
Fixed issue where players couldn’t drop items from their hands after sleeping
Fixed Tenant sat outside property / knocking on door with no answer issue
Fixed Players getting trapped in the house if they knocked on a door that was installed back to front
Fixed players getting trapped in the house if the ran through the door after conversation with tenant ended
Fixed issue where upgrading Silo wouldn’t increase strength till players loaded back into their game
Fixed issue where players could sometimes not fit roof planks into smaller gaps
0.05.12
Fixed Functional tall (0.6m) window screw loose position
Fixed a save load corruption caused by wood
Can now change the colour of Mortar (muck) by adding paint to the mix
Changed layout of Tool Shed area for optimisation purposes
General optimisation pass
Fixed weird zooming whilst holding paint can
Added Concrete, Mortar & No-Fines Silos, purchasable from Mitchell’s Catalogue
Mortar & No-Fines no longer infinite on Debug Enabled
Fixed Tile / Carpet placement on upper floors of the house
0.05.11
Fixed incorrect icon showing for a Paint Brush tool tip
Optimisation work on Shingles and Bricks
Player input should now be locked during eye closing transitions
Fixed issue where players could order site demolition without the required funds
Added Site Tiling Service to the Mitchell Catalogue
Adjusted AI Driving line to try and stop Winston crashing into the wall
Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional Window frame issue
Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional screw issue
Potentially fixed code that wasn’t firing for “slimming down” colliders on plasterboard, SHOULD mean plasterboard placement issues no longer pop up
0.05.10
Added ability to demolish site (See Mitchell’s catalog in front of the big man himself)
Fixed Blank tape unlock issue.
AI Cars & Lorry exterior now accumulate snow
Fixed birck task complete check not completing if a Large (Small) window frame was used
Fixed Large Functional Window (Small) screw placements
Fixed Snow glare
Added Ability to bulldoze the property (accessed through Mitchell’s document in front of his desk)
0.05.09
Fixed Screws for Window_01_Large_B
Fixed Curtains
Fixed text issue on windows in the Building Catalogue
Fixed Small Traditional Windows loading in the incorrect mesh
Fixed plasterboard placement for both 0.2m No-Fines frames
Slimmed down placement colliders on plasterboard to try and solve some placement issues
Fixed a bunch of No-Fines collider sizes which prevented plasterboard placement in specific situations
Fixed Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags found in the world acting weirdly when placed in WheelBarrow
Removed Cloth physics from Cement, Aggregate and Sand bags
Fixed No-Fines collider resizing on placement, which would allow for No-Fines to be placed overlapping one another
Fixed Green & White Tall (Small) window issues
Fixed missing Staining on Traditional windows
Fixed missing glass on small (medium) Traditional window
Fixed max order number for Roof Frames in the Building Catalogue
0.05.08
Fixed Roof Frame collision placement issues
Fixed Roof frame orientation issue
Fixed No-Fines placement issue
Fixed a save issue tied to curtains
Fixed curtain nails loading in huge
Fixed curtain render issue
0.05.07
Fixed Small (medium) Post-Modern Window placement snap issue
Fixed tool tips for Paint Brush
Fixed Medium (Medium) Functional Window screw and window position
Fixed more plasterboard placement mis-alignment issues (Specifically tied to windows)
Fixed No-Fines placement state allowing overlap
Fixed various items not being collected on site clearance
Tenants can now answer all doors on the property
Tenants no longer remark on player smell when angry about property damage
Fixed Standing Lamp delivery issues
0.05.06
Fixed sink task not completing (Requires re-securing the sink)
Fixed furniture doors not closing on pickup
Fixed bolster not being sheathed on hammer drop
Cleaned up some mortar rendering issues with bricks and no-fines
Rewrote Mitchell dialogues to accommodate new features
Fixed Door and Window task caused by load issue
Fixed screws on small(small) functional windows
Fixed Furniture catalogue index navigation issues
Fixed Shingle rotation issue
Fixed Tall (medium) Brass Post-Modern window frame appearing incorrectly
Fixed Roof Frame placement issue when placed on frames of a certain angle
Fixed an issue where Roof Frames couldn’t be angled correctly after backing out of placement state
Fixed various Furniture catalogue UI issues
Fixed furniture not staying secured on load - and associated tenant issues tied to that
0.05.05
Fixed mesh on Small (wide) traditional window sets
Fixed general furniture placement issue
Fixed furniture roof ground placement issue
New Rotation solution for furniture placement, tap rotate for 90 degree angles, hold rotate with mouse movement for specific rotation
Plasterboard task no longer counts loose plaster frames
0.05.04B
Reworked how No-Fines task is calculated and completed to make it more accurate
0.05.04
Fixed load issue caused by missing UI reference (Nargin issue)
Fixed Post-Modern Window being listed as Post-Modern Staircase
Fixed Screws on Post-Modern Medium (Medium) Window
Fixed Crash caused by closing unsecured windows
Fixed Interior Door Wood Frame not rendering at correct height
Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Single Pillar No-Fines
Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Door No-Fines
Right click no longer rotates Flat Shingles, instead shifts it’s position slightly
Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Medium Window (medium size) No-Fines Frame
Fixed plasterboard snap placement issue on Small Window (medium size) No-Fines Frame
Fixed No-Fines build task uncompleted when picking up a loose No-Fines frame
Fixed Build Task checks (Roof / Window & Doors) that prevented the furniture catalogue from being unlocked
Jimmy no longer talks about Roof Task
0.05.03
Added Smoking item name and details
Returned “out of bounds” bubble
Fixed screws on Functional medium window
Fixed Post-Modern Back door color consistency
Fixed Cement, Aggregate, Sand bags acting suspiciously in the environment
Fixed White, Black and Oak small (medium) sized windows not fitting into the No-Fines space allocated
Fixed area of the building site where brick and foundations couldn’t be placed
Fixed a rounding error that would mean foundations would continue to render their frame
Cement mixer added color should now reset when emptied
Fixed missing ground mortar for breeze blocks
Fixed area where players couldn’t place bricks
Fixed invisible mortar spots at the bottom of the starting breeze block wall
0.05.01
Increased tippy-toe max height from 2.0 to 2.5
Raised height of the Work Platform
These changes were needed to allow easier working with brickwork indoors.
Removed the iron girder above support wall
Removed this as it allows players to place brick walls within the house as they please (or replace the old support wall with plaster walls, or remove it entirely to open up the property)
Removed the Interior Support Wall build task
Smoothed visuals on mortar blobs
Added Plaster Frames
Added Hot Bar
Hot bar allows better handling of things like changing mortar size, or frame size. Preventing the need to cycle through these selections with the RMB.
Added Trowel Hot Bar functionality
Added Plaster Frame Hot Bar functionality
Added Plasterboard Hot Bar functionality (Rendering against brick only)
Fixed save corruption caused by nail errors
The starting house is now slightly shorter, to allow for brick wall placements inside
Plasterboards and wall frames also needed resizing to fit this change
Fixed Magazine Rack item details name & description
Now much easier to place windows (windows will snap to correct height)
Added several new Newspapers
Newspapers delivered daily, with dynamic news headlines and tool tips
Newspapers now readable without skipping time
Fixed medium “Red haired lady” picture not being delivered correctly
Curved shingle halved in size (for new roofing)
Shingles can now be cut in half with the Circular Saw & Brick Bolter
Raised height of property area bedrock
Fixed a load of Building Supplies, Tools & Furniture Catalogue navigation issues
HUD UI now closer to outer edges
HUD UI no longer blocks Catalogue UI
Repositioned the Phone Dialogue bubble to prevent it from blocking UI view
Wealth UI while browsing catalogue now shows the title Wealth
Pause menu size reduced by 15% to prevent clipping with HUD elements
Various alignment issues fixed with the HUD
Fixed resolution of the catalogue selection UI
Fixed Bedroom Index navigation issues (furniture catalogue)
Furniture catalogue now better displays the selected style of furniture players are about to purchase
Added Curtains to the Furniture Catalogue
Fixed issue where Shingles loaded in would all look the same
Can now order Roof Frames from the Building Supplies catalogue
Can now order Roof Underlay from the Building Supplies catalogue
Totters Roof Job
Updated job to use the new Roofing system
Job now provides required supplies each time it is undertaken
Fixed issues with Job completing too soon / not completing at all
Fixed issue where Totter would give player the music tape again on multiple job completions instead of paying the player
Fixed issue where left over supplies would float next to the church after completing the Totter roof job
Fixed issue where jobs could be posted when not available
Base chance for residential damage (church roof, kashmiran foundations, tamsin’s wall) increased from 10% to 30%
NPCs no longer always sad / happy during conversation if the player talks to them while they smell
Paint colours have been redone for better range of colours, easier to match toward furniture and easier to mix colour ranges
Paint colours now better reflect the colour that ends up on the canvas
Plasterboard has been reworked to work with the new Wall placement and Roof placement systems
Added Wood paneling that can be applied to wall frames and roof frames
Optimized performance of collision checks on various items
New No-Fines Damage effects that show appropriately coloured chipping particles
Fixed some instances of No-Fines not producing correct debris when broken
Added new Roofing Tiles (Carlyle Clay, Flat Slate & Curved Slate)
New improved art for Bricks
Rebalanced various interactions to use significantly less energy
World Ambient audio delay spacing increased from 15-30 seconds to 45-240 seconds
Updated Minimum build requirements to accommodate the new Free Build system
Pallets that load in should no longer float
Fixed a long standing audio bug tied to the spanner (wrench)
Fixed issue where leaving half a pint on the bar, then ordering another from Tamsin could soft-lock the game
Better Aggregate, Sand & Cement bag visuals
Fixed issue where shovelling dirt into foundations would fill them as if using concrete
Text throughout the speech bubbles in the game should appear much crisper
Foundation Frames will now load in foundation stakes where they were previously placed and saved
Saving foundation frames is a can of worms so I’m hoping this is a better solution to simply losing the frame all together.
New ceiling and roof materials
Ceilings can now be painted with save and load support
Fixed issue where player couldn’t pickup a new colour of No-Fines if their trowel was full
0.05.00
Foundation tutorial text found within the Notebook has been updated to reflect the previous changes to foundation frames.
Fixed issue where couldn't place small tiles in corners next to each other
Table in tool shed no longer accumulate snow
Pub bathroom light now works
Fixed issue where game would think furniture is placed inside the property when it wasn't
Fixed issue where tenant wouldn't find a new favourite bed or sofa if many were placed but their original favourite was removed
Fixed Winston and Jimmy unable to show sadness
Fixed minor Junk TV visual issue
Fixed winter tree branch visuals
And finally, we'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the In-Dev access. Without your suggestions, bug reports and patience, this game might not be half what it is today.
Thanks, and have fun!
Greg
