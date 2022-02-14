Welcome to Online Co-op in the ‘Fellowship Sanctuary’ update!

Hello Family!

The day you all have been patiently waiting for has finally come. Today Children of Morta gets its most anticipated free update - the online co-op. What’s more - everyone willing to try it can now download the game for free on Steam for a limited time.

You know it’s better to face challenges together. See this in the trailer here:

YouTube

The heroic Bergson family began their epic journey with the launch of Children of Morta in September 2019, and the online co-op update marks the eighth and final stop on the game’s Development Roadmap. Previous updates introduced new difficulty levels, the Family Trails mode, a new playable character, and more. In addition, the ‘Paws and Claws’ charity DLC helped raise thousands of dollars for Humane Society International. Now, the Online Co-op update is available for all players for free (note the console version is still in the works).

The introduction of an online co-op means that noble warriors from distant lands can fight side by side, and those brave enough to pick up against the Corruption can foretaste this adventure without any cost. If you’re willing to invite to a co-op session a friend who doesn’t have the game in his Steam library, then Children of Morta will be available for free to try on Steam between February 14th at 7 PM CET (10 AM PT, 1 PM ET) and February 18th at 7 PM CET (10 AM PT, 1 PM ET).

For those enjoying monster-slaying during the free period, Children of Morta will be significantly discounted with minus 65% for the base game, and minus 60% for the Complete Edition, containing also both paid DLC-s (Paws and Claws charity DLC/Ancient Spirits new character DLC).

Finally, the Onlice Co-op is available in both game modes - Story and Family Trials!

Best,

Dead Mage & 11 bit studios