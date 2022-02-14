Achievements Wave 1, Big Dev Update, Night Two news!

Happy Valentines Day, gamers! Although, for a lot of you it's probably the 15th by now, in which case, Happy Discount Candy Day!

I've got some stuff to say I'm super excited about this time. First off, Love Sucks: Night One has gotten another update and it should be rolling out now, so here are the patch notes:

Changelog:

-Added Achievements

-Added in new visual line design

Technical:

-Fixed Music Errors (hopefully)

-New Display system for characters

-Position fixes

-Spelling and grammar changes (keep finding them!)

-Achievement Screens

-Clearing Persistent and Achievement Data

-Fixed the Ghost Scene Unlock

-Several sprite reworks

-Sound and Music Fixes

Sadness:

-Saves had to be wiped to make achievements work right. We'll have to wipe them again in the future for compatibility with Night Two.

Yeah! Achievements! This is actually wave 1 of the achievements, just to make sure they work! There are 15 achievements right now, and we'll add some more not too far into the future.

Second, we plan to release Love Sucks: Night Two in the middle of March!

Oh yeah, it's all coming together. Just a couple more things, then a quick polish and it'll be ready to go. It will be priced at $14.99, and we're pretty confident it'll be worth it! Wishlist us so that you don't miss it!

Third, and this is just for $10+ Patreons, we plan to get you guys a special early build of the game so you can try it out, check for bugs, point out anything we messed up, and probably make memes about it or whatever.

To any other people interested, your last chance to get your name in the credits will be very soon! Once I gather up everyone's names and put them in the game, I won't be adding anyone else (Please make sure your name on Patreon is the name you want to appear in the credits, as I'll be pulling the names directly from there (Yes, that means that even you, Cock and Ball Torture, will appear in the credits))! You can support the development of Love Sucks right here <3

Please, let us know what you think! Let us know if we messed something up! You can hang out with us and get in touch with us and the rest of the very awesome community super quick via our Discord! Come and say hello, we're actually weirdly wholesome. We even do game nights, hang out, watch shows, and shitpost aggressively.

Uuuh, I think that's it! Have a lovely day, everyone!