Update v.1.1.0 is available!

Hi everyone!
We are excited to announce that v.1.1.0 uploaded to Steam)
The most essential things implemented are the locomotion system with smooth turn (check input settings in the menu) and new weapon control schema:
- The locomotion system supports movement speed selection: running (gun down), walking and aiming, crouching, aiming while crouching.
- To charge the pistol, use the pinch action (trigger button) instead of grip action.
The release notes and issues fixed in this update are as shown below.
Changelog - Update v.1.1.0
Improvements:
- Weapon Interaction areas size and positions adjusted
- Weapon control schema changed - pinch to charge the gun, grip to hold/grab the gun
- Locomotion system implemented
- Fault Lines implemented, existing stages updated
- Level Editor: Menu navigation improved
- Pistol handling improved (WIP)
- Destructible objects integrated
- Lobby Scene: inventory bench moved to the shooting area, optimization, interactable objects, drawers, doors
- Gun Club Scene: updated to support locomotion
- Hand animation support implemented
- Haptic while shooting implemented
- German localization added
- MP446 and Glock mags updated
- Valentine's day gift :)
Fixes:
- Magazine reload delay fixed
- Double-barreled shotgun fixed
- Pump Action shotgun operation fixed
- Inventory bench snap zone fixed
- Sniper scopes fixed
- Revolver sounds fixed
WIP:
- Inventory System
- OPEN GUN 2011
- IPSC tutorial
And again, thanks to all of you for your ideas, bug reports, and patience))
Cheers!
Changed files in this update