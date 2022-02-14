Update v.1.1.0 is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8198364 · Last edited 14 February 2022 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We are excited to announce that v.1.1.0 uploaded to Steam)

The most essential things implemented are the locomotion system with smooth turn (check input settings in the menu) and new weapon control schema:

The locomotion system supports movement speed selection: running (gun down), walking and aiming, crouching, aiming while crouching.

To charge the pistol, use the pinch action (trigger button) instead of grip action.

The release notes and issues fixed in this update are as shown below.

Improvements:

Weapon Interaction areas size and positions adjusted

Weapon control schema changed - pinch to charge the gun, grip to hold/grab the gun

Locomotion system implemented

Fault Lines implemented, existing stages updated

Level Editor: Menu navigation improved

Pistol handling improved (WIP)

Destructible objects integrated

Lobby Scene: inventory bench moved to the shooting area, optimization, interactable objects, drawers, doors

Gun Club Scene: updated to support locomotion

Hand animation support implemented

Haptic while shooting implemented

German localization added

MP446 and Glock mags updated

Valentine's day gift :)

Fixes:

Magazine reload delay fixed

Double-barreled shotgun fixed

Pump Action shotgun operation fixed

Inventory bench snap zone fixed

Sniper scopes fixed

Revolver sounds fixed

WIP:

Inventory System

OPEN GUN 2011

IPSC tutorial

And again, thanks to all of you for your ideas, bug reports, and patience))

Cheers!