Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 14 February 2022

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these absolutely adorable cards!

Share · View all patches · Build 8198258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_

Fellow Officers,

_

Happy Valentine's Day!

I hope all of you will spend your day both spreading love towards others and yourself! Yes, self-love is very important. Very important.

We've been taking a look throughout Brighton and found some ready partners who volunteered to be in front of the camera. Thank you - Emma, Donuts, Doggo & Gladiator 6!

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/id/schiumpfkanone/images/?appid=997010][table]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td][/td]

[td][/td]

[td][/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/url]

You can take a look at them at the highest quality here!

Feel free to send them to your partner in crime 💙

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010?snr=1_2108_9__2107

Changed depots in featuretesting5 branch

View more data in app history for build 8198258
Project Bavaria Content Depot 997011
