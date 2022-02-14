Celebrate Valentine's Day with these absolutely adorable cards!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow Officers,

Happy Valentine's Day!

I hope all of you will spend your day both spreading love towards others and yourself! Yes, self-love is very important. Very important.

We've been taking a look throughout Brighton and found some ready partners who volunteered to be in front of the camera. Thank you - Emma, Donuts, Doggo & Gladiator 6!

You can take a look at them at the highest quality here!

Feel free to send them to your partner in crime 💙

