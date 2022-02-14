Moonlit Romance



It's Valentine's Day, and love is in the air. Explore some of Reyna's backstory, and connect to her on a deeper level.



You discovered Tori in the previous update; now it's time to explore her backstory; watch out everyone, the Showrunner's back in the house.



What use is a jacuzzi if the girls won't spend quality time in there with you? We finally add the jacuzzi as a repeatable activity for any girl that has a swimsuit.



Players have responded very well to the sketching game, so we're adding another set of girls. Find their inspirations and add some fantastic new art to their walls,



Finally the game gets a bunch of work under the hood; a new and faster save/load system (don't worry, all your savegames are still usable) and adding multiple quick and auto-saves. We also did a lot of optimizations, so the game should run a lot smoother on low end computers.

