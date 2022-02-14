Chrono Ark EA 1.7 – Update: Crossroads

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark has officially been updated with v1.7 content.

In this new update, we have added a large amount of player choices outside of battle.

This update provides many new ways to strengthen your party, and one of the main methods is our new Skill Upgrade system!

There are also many new monsters, new items, and new skills to seek out.

All system changes have been completed with this update, and all that’s left is to keep adding more content!

A huge thanks to all the beta players who reported bugs and provided valuable playtest feedback.

First of all, let’s look at what has changed since v1.63.

Improved Field Objects



Field objects have been completely reworked, and there are now 42 events implemented in the game.

Not all event objects have been implemented, and there will be more to come in future updates.

Along with the massive increase in object count, there are now many new ways to obtain items as well as a variety of new items.

Addition of Choices



When obtaining lower-tier equipment, there are now many cases where you can pick between 2 displayed items.

There are also many cases where you can make a choice between 2 Relics.

Hopefully this will help you obtain items that are beneficial to your team composition.

Skill Upgrades



You can now apply special effects on your teammates’ skills.

Patch Summary

Reworked event objects.

Improved UI.

Added 19 Relics and 1 Equipment.

Added Active Item system and 9 Active Items.

Added 3 new monsters in Misty Garden and 3 new monsters in Bloody Park.

Added 1 Class Skill for Joey, Pressl, Selena. Added 1 Rare Skill for Lian and Miss Chain.

Reworked Lucy Draw Skills, Added 6 Lucy Rare Skills.

Major improvements to Narhan’s skills.

Removed identification for potions, removed stat increase potions, reworked potion effects.

Added a 3 Potion limit per battle in Expert Mode.

In Normal Mode, characters now start with 1 class skill, but can only learn 1 skill in the first level up.

This is implemented so that the game forces less choices upon newer players who are unfamiliar with the game.

Equipment/Relics can now be combined in the campfire.

For more information, check out the 1.7 Beta Patch Notes!

What has changed since 1.7 Beta 2?

- System

Removes event tile indicator when they can no longer be used

Improved UI

Skills can now be removed by clicking on a skill in the UI and selecting the forget option.

Implemented images for all event objects.

Implemented new sound effects

Relics that are useless in the lategame no longer show up in later stages.

Soul Thuribles can no longer be discarded.

- Narhan

‘Identified!’ Debuff: Reduced receiving crit. chance bonus.

Plant Spite: Reduced receiving crit. chance bonus.

Trojan Horse: Can no longer be used as a fixed ability.

Nightmare Syndrome: Reduced bonus damage against single target.

- Joey

Health-Augmenting Patch: Healing reduced.

- Lucy

Change of Plans – Secondary effect (restore 1 mana/draw 1 skill) removed.

- Selena

Bloody Moon – Buffed ratios on secondary effect have been toned down slightly.

- Elementalists

Takes less damage from debuffs.

- Flame Hedgehog

Damage increased.

- Ironheart

Lv1 skill has been changed to Shield Bash in Normal Mode.

- Bugfixes

Fixed bug where the player would only draw 1 skill if Pressel faints due to pain damage.

Fixed freezing glitch that occurs if the player presses Esc while checking a record.

Fixed bug where the fountain would give 1 Key despite fulfilling the requirements.

Fixed bug where Active Item portrait would occasionally disappear.

Can no longer preserve Lucy’s Necklace and Soul Thurible in Time Storage.

Fixed Decrepit Forge interaction where the game would return an equipment if the player puts in an Active Item.

Fixed bug where Item Cubes in Sanctuary wouldn’t spawn an indicator on the map.

Azar: Veiled Sword no longer causes Illusion Sword damage to be fixed. Veiled Sword properly activates at 1 stack.

Garden of Keys: Fainted Allies no longer take damage.

Fixed bug where the tooltip would disappear if the player hides skills during skill selection.

Fixed bug where mana upgrade status would not display properly if loading from save.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2713411871



by sablo

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2647410999



by diago

Thanks for the fanart!