Dear friends!

We want to wish you a happy Valentine’s Day and therefore we would like to give you a magnificent bouquet of flowers! We have added a decorative flower bed, in which you can grow roses.

Whether it is a significant other, a family member or a close friend - appreciate what you have in each other on this special day.

I am also delighted to inform you that you will soon be able to play the game together!

Much love, from The Force of Nature team