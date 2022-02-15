Ver2.11.200 Another Style Soul Keeper

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Soul Keeper... Zeviro's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery is available.

・Fateful Encounter Zone Quartet 2022 Vernal (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Manifestation

Added weapons for the character classes below in Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery.

・Mighty (Aqua Ruler)

・Shion (Kagutsuchi)

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

February 15, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – February 24, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・There will be a treasure chest that gives out 2 Green Keys and 1 Red Key every day in the Spacetime Rift.

▼Duration

February 15, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – March 17, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

The app must be updated to version 2.11.200 or later.

If you receive the delivery from the Lynx delivery service before updating, you will be unable to receive the Key Cards on that day.

The treasure chest resets based on the timing of the Lynx delivery.

You can collect more keys than the normal limit, but if you exceed the limit, the Key Cards will not be restored as time passes.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –2/24(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.200.

・When you encounter the Black Clad Swordsman, or when the character's name or speaker's name becomes the "Black Clad Swordsman," some screens do not display as intended.

Fixed the following issues

・After selecting "Encounter new allies from other time layers" in a conversation with Lady Midd, selecting some characters causes the app to crash.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.