What Ever Happened To IP?

The past few months have seen little to no information regarding Infinite progression, but that is for a reason. There are a few features listed below that I am ecstatic to announce for version 4.0.0 coming late March.

Multiplayer

Now you can play IP with your friends or even random people. This will have multiple gameplay modes including timed mode, where you must progress as far as you can to win. There will also be a First To mode, where you have to race to get to a mod count as fast as you can.

Added a Tutorial

You can now learn to play the game. Yes, this wasn’t there before.

A More Robust Scoring System

I have also been working behind the scenes to improve the system in which you unlock new modules. Now mods can act like sliders and disable the buy-next button.

A Better Community Workshop System

This kind of goes without saying as I have stated it before, but you will be able to upload mods to the workshop.

Classic Mode DLC

This will be a free DLC essentially containing the base mods. It will just be a better way of obtaining the base mods.

And A Lot More