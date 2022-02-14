 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 14 February 2022

Beta 3.802 New Challengers Approach

Share · View all patches · Build 8197060

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.802_New_Challengers_Approach

This is another big one. First off, it has a ton of bugfixes, including substantial improvements to multiplayer yet again.

The encyclopedia has seen a first round of updates, but there's more that needs doing. You'll notice some empty dropdowns and textboxes along the bottom, which I'll be filling in tomorrow or soon.

Challenger mode (the mode that is a step down from Expert but a step up from Humanity Ascendant) has seen a lot of updates, and all three of the new modes are now pretty close to final. Challenger is probably going to be my preferred way of playing now, personally, although the advanced players I expect will mostly live on Expert. And of course there's Strategic Sage cackling away over on Deathwish. The tooltips for these all do a better job of explaining what they are now, but expect more changes in that area soon.

If you're a DLC3 tester, you'll find a new faction in there which is actually from DLC1, but temporarily locked to the DLC3 testers until we get a bit more testing done on it, and the art. Expect a wider release to everyone who has DLC1 later this week, with details coming then. But if you have a DLC3 test key, please do give us feedback!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

