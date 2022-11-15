Bravery & Greed l Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time to get rich or die trying! 💰

Co-operative beat ‘em up dungeon brawler, Bravery & Greed launches today on Steam!

Assemble your party of four, delve into the dungeons, and start lining your pockets in this new adventure roguelike. With four classes to master, players have an assortment of skills and abilities to assist them in their quest to loot everything (and anything) that isn't nailed down!

Remember, greed is eternal:

Alongside the co-operative campaign found in Adventure mode, Bravery & Greed also features a Horde mode – an increasing challenge with waves of unrelenting enemies; and PvP modes for players who would rather tackle their differences head on 💥

Bravery & Greed Key Features 🗝️

Pick Your Class

There are four classes to choose from, each having their own perks and disadvantages!

The Rogue 🗡️: Nimble, quick and stealthy. This class can take down foes from afar with their trusty bow and arrow. If efficiency is your thing, there's no better class.

Nimble, quick and stealthy. This class can take down foes from afar with their trusty bow and arrow. If efficiency is your thing, there's no better class. The Warrior 🛡️: Mighty and sturdy. A resilient melee specialist who can seriously tank and control crowds. Block and/or parry with a trusty shield, providing a both evasive and offensive moveset.

Mighty and sturdy. A resilient melee specialist who can seriously tank and control crowds. Block and/or parry with a trusty shield, providing a both evasive and offensive moveset. The Wizard 🧙: A challenging class to master. Specialising in medium/long range attacks that work best when not too close to the action. Teleport out of harms way, and summon bulky familiars to destroy your foes.

A challenging class to master. Specialising in medium/long range attacks that work best when not too close to the action. Teleport out of harms way, and summon bulky familiars to destroy your foes. The Amazon ⚔️: A melee expert. Lethal at short and mid-range attacks, with little to no regard for her own safety. Aggressive playstyle, and strong close combat abilities make up this challenging class.

Do check out our various Steam posts linked above, for more details on each specific class!

Plus...

Multiplayer: Jump into the fun with up to four-player online and local co-operative gameplay, with a variety of both PvE and PvP game modes.

Jump into the fun with up to four-player online and local co-operative gameplay, with a variety of both PvE and PvP game modes. Robust Combat System: Parry, dodge, and juggle abilities to unleash destructive spells on mighty foes, bosses, and even unsuspecting allies.

Parry, dodge, and juggle abilities to unleash destructive spells on mighty foes, bosses, and even unsuspecting allies. Gameplay Altering Perks: Four different paths await, each offering up perks that will affect gameplay, but beware, once a path is chosen the player is committed to it until death.

Four different paths await, each offering up perks that will affect gameplay, but beware, once a path is chosen the player is committed to it until death. Items: The cavernous dungeons of Bravery & Greed are littered with items for players to pick up and equip; gloves, boots, amulets, and wands all share affinities with one of the four paths, use them correctly to devastating effect.

The cavernous dungeons of Bravery & Greed are littered with items for players to pick up and equip; gloves, boots, amulets, and wands all share affinities with one of the four paths, use them correctly to devastating effect. NPC Followers: Hidden throughout the levels, humanoid and animal followers can be acquired to fight alongside players, helping usher them towards the glorious gold and treasure that awaits.

We'd love to hear all of your feedback! Please do let us know here, in our General Discussions!

