Kardboard Kings - Patch Notes 0.5.6

Hey, card sharks!

A big update is coming today with a huge focus on solving tons of bugs that you’ve reported to us over the weekend. Obviously, we’re still less than a week out from launch so this update isn’t focused on bringing some of the expansive changes that we’ve seen players asking for. Our focus here is instead on nailing as many of the disruptions in the way of people enjoying the game.

If you just wanna buy, sell, trade and collect the cards of Warlock, a ton of issues that have been in your way are solved in this patch. The headliners here include clamping down huge reputation swings, fixing the unselectable gbay items issue, and cleaning up some rare issues in the deep, deep late game. Notable exceptions to fixes, however, include a rare issue where Postie Gustav gets overwhelmed by deliveries and doesn’t spawn, which we’re working on fixing later this week.

If you were hit by some of the hardcore bugs fixed in this patch, you should be able to pick up right where you left off without any issue. That said, it’s possible that certain bugs have unforeseen knock-on effects even after the core issue is fixed. If any new issues do crop up, feel free to report them to me. I’ll want to take care of it as quickly as I can.

Here are the full patch notes:

Feature Changes:

Clamped the maximum and minimum amount of reputation gained/lost by tags to 15

Made rep loss sound less attention-grabbing

Prevented viewing requests during dialogue to remove bugs where previously impossible conversation topics would become possible

Harry and his buds only enjoy greasy food and beers once every four days.

Improved performance of collection tab when having ~100 cards

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bottom row of gbay items being unselectable

Prevented tag menu from opening in states it should not by holding hotkey

Fixed a reputation bombing bug from tags

Fixed Kei deck comparison event softlocking the game

Fixed bug involving hovering a currently held tag over the tag menu to get a magnet tag

Fixed card alignment issues in collection when having over 20 cards

Fixed queens letter text overflow

Fixed game breaking late game bug caused by having 1-3 decorations left to unlock (what an edge case!)

Fixed bug caused by placing magnet tags on all cards in stands

Fixed shiny alignment issue in binder

Fixed card title offset in set release UI

Fixed previous calendar event texts and icons rendering incorrectly after loading game

Many spelling and punctuation fixes

We’ve got more bug fixes coming down the line as well for harder- to-fix issues that are taking more time, so there will be another update coming in the not-too-distant future. Past that, we’re looking at ways to make the deep endgame a little more enjoyable for those of you hunting the super rare achievements in the game.

If any other issues crop up, feel free to let me know in the Steam Discussion forums! Otherwise, I hope you’re enjoying Kardboard Kings!

-Buddy