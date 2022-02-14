2nd Anniversary Update v0.78 out now!

Hey All!

It's already the 2nd anniversary for the early access release of I Wanna Maker!

To celebrate, we're adding a few new objects: The Burst Block allows for some explosive new puzzles and contraptions with explosion chaining. The Jump Phantom gives creators a new obstacle which refreshes the player's double jump when shot. And the Target shows a clear indicator for the player to shoot to activate a trigger, useful for levels and bosses alike.

We're also finally adding support for another language with the Japanese translation (thanks to contributor Slack!).

Thanks to everyone who's been playing the game for the past couple years!

Changelog: