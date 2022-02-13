5.1.7 - Event #2

The second limited challenge event is available in the Veil. This challenge is the first to feature an enrage timer. After turn 20, the enemy will gain +100 to its action speed, an additional hit on every basic Attack, and a 20% chance to act twice.

Note: A disassembler is required to interact with the Mutant Box and Mutant Cache items. If you haven't picked it up yet, return to the northernmost part of Den An'ura to find the basic tool kit.

5.1.7 [Build #125, Release Date: February 13, 2022]

New: