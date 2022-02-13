5.1.7 - Event #2

The second limited challenge event is available in the Veil. This challenge is the first to feature an enrage timer. After turn 20, the enemy will gain +100 to its action speed, an additional hit on every basic Attack, and a 20% chance to act twice.
Note: A disassembler is required to interact with the Mutant Box and Mutant Cache items. If you haven't picked it up yet, return to the northernmost part of Den An'ura to find the basic tool kit.
5.1.7 [Build #125, Release Date: February 13, 2022]
New:
- A new limited event is available in the Veil - Challenge Ryban to craft the physical resistant Mutant gear! The event host Reaper will sell the recipe book for crafting Mutant gear for 2000 gold. Unlike the last event, these items can be permanently missed when this event leaves on March 1st.
-- Lv. 20 loot table: Mutant Box 25% / Mutant Cache 50% / Event Items 30% / Event Items 3%.
-- Lv. 50 loot table: Mutant Box 100% / Mutant Box 50% / Mutant Cache 100% / Mutant Cache 50% / Event Items 30% / Event Items 3%.
-- Mutant Boxes contain one of each Event Item. Mutant Caches contain a variety of restorative items and the chance at one of each Event Item.
-- Available gear: Cloth Head, Leather Chest, Mail Glove, Plate Boot, Cloak.
