Patch Notes Feb. 13

Hi there! Long time no see.

De notes:

-Revamped Bus Station level

-Changed lots of inner-graphics things, to save GPU efforts

-Increased damage of all shotguns

-changed how bullets hittest works

-fixed an issue where some bullet shells where hit-able by bullets

-Changed some inner things about the mailbox. It now accepts only 1 deposit each.

-Fixed an issue that prevented the scanwall sound.

-Also, scanwall now moves slower in certain conditions.

-really, lots of small things here and there.

Next, I will be focusing more on content to be show after clearing the first run. Fi da Puti Samurai is a short game, but not toooo short and will not just finish where it currently ends.

I want to thank again everyone for the support and patience along the development of the game. Things will be way cooler this year!