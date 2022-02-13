Patch notes Feb. 13

Hi there! Long time no see.
De notes:
-Revamped Bus Station level
-Changed lots of inner-graphics things, to save GPU efforts
-Increased damage of all shotguns
-changed how bullets hittest works
-fixed an issue where some bullet shells where hit-able by bullets
-Changed some inner things about the mailbox. It now accepts only 1 deposit each.
-Fixed an issue that prevented the scanwall sound.
-Also, scanwall now moves slower in certain conditions.
-really, lots of small things here and there.
Next, I will be focusing more on content to be show after clearing the first run. Fi da Puti Samurai is a short game, but not toooo short and will not just finish where it currently ends.
I want to thank again everyone for the support and patience along the development of the game. Things will be way cooler this year!
Changed files in this update