 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 13 February 2022

Patch notes Feb. 13

Share · View all patches · Build 8196260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there! Long time no see.

De notes:

-Revamped Bus Station level

-Changed lots of inner-graphics things, to save GPU efforts

-Increased damage of all shotguns

-changed how bullets hittest works

-fixed an issue where some bullet shells where hit-able by bullets

-Changed some inner things about the mailbox. It now accepts only 1 deposit each.

-Fixed an issue that prevented the scanwall sound.

-Also, scanwall now moves slower in certain conditions.

-really, lots of small things here and there.

Next, I will be focusing more on content to be show after clearing the first run. Fi da Puti Samurai is a short game, but not toooo short and will not just finish where it currently ends.

I want to thank again everyone for the support and patience along the development of the game. Things will be way cooler this year!

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.