Variant #110: Big Apple, plus Steam stats!

Variant #110: Big Apple

This variant is derived from New York. The rules are the same with one exception: You can fill empty spaces from the tableau (in New York, they can only be filled from the reserve or waste piles).

Steam statistics

Steam statistics have been fully integrated into the game. You can now see global win-loss statistics for all variants. This will also give us information to adjust difficulty ratings for variants based on real world winning percentages.

There is also a new ticker at the bottom of the profile selection screen that shows fun facts about the statistics:

Other changes