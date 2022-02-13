Variant #110: Big Apple, plus Steam stats!

Variant #110: Big Apple
This variant is derived from New York. The rules are the same with one exception: You can fill empty spaces from the tableau (in New York, they can only be filled from the reserve or waste piles).
Steam statistics
Steam statistics have been fully integrated into the game. You can now see global win-loss statistics for all variants. This will also give us information to adjust difficulty ratings for variants based on real world winning percentages.
There is also a new ticker at the bottom of the profile selection screen that shows fun facts about the statistics:
Other changes
- Steam popup notifications will now display correctly when in game
- Golf: Fixed foundation stack being marked complete too early
- Aunt Mary: Adjusted difficulty rating to Very Hard
- Spider: Fixed card selection highlight not getting cleared when completing a stack
