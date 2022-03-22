Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space 1.0.4 Update

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space version 1.0.4 is now live on Steam! This is a small update that fixes a bunch of little bugs and quality of life issues across the game. Most of the bugfixes in this update are little bits of lighting polish we didn't get done for the original release. You may not notice any of them specifically, but hopefully these scenes just seem a little nicer when you replay. Enjoy!

All Episodes

Fixed pause menu button text not being perfectly centered.

Episode 202

Improved shadow quality on Sam & Max when talking to Moai and Lincoln on Easter Island.

Fixed Sam's head disappearing for one frame when using the Easter Island fountain the first time.

Fixed Sam visible at bottom of screen in shot of pressure gauge after completing prophecies in Chimp Colony (SM2-1833).

Episode 203

Improved shadow quality in Street (Switch only).

Improved lighting during shootout in Stinky's.

Improved Sam's lighting during Sitcom filming.

Improved Max's lighting when talking to Director in Sitcom.

Improved Max's lighting during rap battle in Zombie Factory.

Fixed Spanish subtitle when using the "Letters" ("Cartas") button in Zombie Factory.

Episode 204

Adjusted Flint's lighting when talking to him in Store.

Added Max lighting influence from tractor beam floor when talking to mariachis in UFO Entrance.

Fixed table bases being too bright in Stinky's Past.

Fixed trim board around jukebox being too dark in Stinky's Past.

Fixed wall shadow not connecting to light fall off in Far Future Office.

Episode 205

Restored interaction with one-armed bandit (now one-armed doll) in Factory. We thought that line was an old re-used line from Save the World and was here by mistake, and removed it along with the casino-relevant art. But now it's back and better than ever. Thanks everyone who pointed it out!

Fixed lighting around right pillar in Train Station so Sam doesn't look like he's floating on darkness. (Only Herr Featherly understands the darkness.)

Fixed flickering shadows near crack in Street.

Fixed DeSoto highlights being light too bright in Street.

Fixed bright edge around Stinky's door sign in Street .

Fixed bright outline on plaque in Office.

Balanced lighting on Sam & Max to better match environment when entering Stinky's.

Fixed rim light issue on Stinky when talking to her.

Toned down red carpet bounce light on characters during White House exterior credits.

Improved lighting & shadow quality during White House credits.

Fixed Spanish translation of "That's what she said!" in Office.

Fixed Italian translation of "GOOOAAALLL!" in Driving Rats.

Fixed demon baby idle animation glitch in Workshop.

Thanks everyone who has been playing and enjoying the game since launch! We also know many of you are waiting for the original versions of the episodes to go live as free DLC. That's in progress, and will be happening very soon! We'll let you know when it's live.

And as always, a bonus thanks to everyone who found an issue and reported it! For a complete history of our patches you can visit the Skunkape support website. And as usual if you find a bug please point it out in the appropriate forum and we'll do our best to fix it in a future patch!