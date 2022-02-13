Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.5

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.5 IS NOW LIVE ON STEAM!

Hello fellow Model Builders, today we are launching a patch that many of you waited for: the Carpet Monster has been found and thrown out from our workshop! Also, we've added an autosave feature that many of you requested. Read more about changes 👇

Fixed the Carpet Monster bug (missing parts bug)

Added Autosave after leaving the project on the workbench

Added Autosave options to Settings

Please verify the integrity of files on Steam after patching the game. Follow those steps to run it correctly:

Please try these steps if you encounter a problem with the game. Here's how:

➡️ Right-click 'Model Builder' in your Steam Library

➡️ Click 'Properties.'

➡️ Click 'Local Files'

➡️ Click 'Verify File Integrity.'

We recommend checking out our Beginners Guide if you are new to the game. It contains a description of play modes, tools, or key-binding. Check it out ➡️ https://steamcommunity.com/app/1164250/guides/

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

GET MODEL BUILDER

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok