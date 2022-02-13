Love is in the air…

Winter seems to be leaving and Spring is getting closer. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we would like to show our love to all the Hotel Renovator fans out there!

With the new Valentine’s update, on the 14th of February, we will bring you some lovely interior design elements, that you will be able to create that perfect romantic atmosphere in your Hotel Renovator demo. Just check them out on a screenshot below! <3 <3 <3

Wishlist Hotel Renovator now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470