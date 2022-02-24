Share · View all patches · Build 8195932 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

At 12 a.m. UTC on February 24, we released a free Title Update (Ver.3.9.0.0), including new content and bug fixes.

*As of Ver.3.9.0.0, the contents of the Steam version are synced with the Nintendo Switch version.

Free support armor to help beginning players progress through the game more easily!

We have released a set of "Defender" weapons (for all 14 weapon types), the "Black Belt" armor set, and the "Veteran's Talisman."

The "Black Belt" armor set is also available as layered armor.

*You can claim these items from Senri the Mailman after updating to Ver.3.9.0.0.

Two Collab Quest with Universal Studios Japan, and a special Palico!

Event Quest: USJ - Arzuros Onslaught!

Event Quest: USJ - Shrine Showdown!

Complete the Collab Quests to earn materials to craft special weapons, armor, and layered armor for your Hunter, Palico, and Palamute.

You'll also be able to recruit a special Palico called "MEOW LIMIT!"

'Major new features and adjustments

HDR settings are now available as a separate setting by going to Options > Display > Screen Mode.

*You need to enable your HDR settings in Windows to use HDR mode.

Buddy armor all used to have the exact same generic shadow. There are now unique shadows for each piece of armor.

All additions and adjustments to the Nintendo Switch version up to Ver.3.9.0 have been applied here as well.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug causing the game to crash when viewing a Guild Card you received that contains faulty image data.

All bug fixes made in the Nintendo Switch version up to Ver.3.9.0 have been applied here as well.

For more information on the update, please refer to the official website:

Notice

Monster Hunter Rise does not allow for matchmaking between different versions of the game. If you update the game, you will no longer be able to matchmake with players who haven't applied the patch yet.

You can check your current version on the bottom right of the title screen.

The Steam version does not support cross saves or crossplay with other platforms.

For further information, please refer to our support website:

https://www.capcom.co.jp/support/faq/full_platform_pc_monsterhunter_rise.html

We look forward to your continued support!