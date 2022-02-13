Major Update V6.0.0: Dungeon Runner XZ equipment / Monster revamp

Hi Runners,

It's been a while since I got back to you all with a big update.

Finally here is a new update that brings a lot more stuff to the game, and fixes a lot of the problems players had before in the game.

All monster's stats have been revamped to make the early game better to progress in and equipment has been revamped for this change too.

And to make the grind better for items now the max you can hold per item is 999.

And crafting has been changed to in end game content, When reaching the tower of the gods you will be able to level up your weapons and equipment to make them stronger for the harder monsters.

Rank.II transcendence is here for all classes.

And there is a lot more change in the game.

There is also a new DLC pack coming that will give you an early boost with the items farming, if you get the DLC you will get these items too.

Please don't forget to join the discord server of the game for bug reports and to know about the future of the game!