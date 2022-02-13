English
#########Content##############
[Junkyard]You can now convince someone to open the gate.
[Junkyard]New location: Junkyard House.
[Wrong side of History]The story continues.
[Wrong side of History]Judy's dialogue option to ask the prisoner now only appears after you have met the prisoner.
[Wrong side of History]There is an option to ask Judy to kill the prisoner. But, she will refuse. For now.
[Wrong side of History]You can now convince Judy to release the prisoner by persuasion or threatening.
[Wrong side of History]A bit more dialogue options for the police officer in charge of the prisoner. (And some Resident Evil 2 reference.)
[Wrong side of History]If the prisoner is released before you can get the junkyard gate open, he will help you open it.
#########DEBUG###############
Fixed a bug that the story that happens at the gate of the junkyard may happen in the 1978 version of the Queensmouth.
Fixed a missing text in traditional Chinese. (In the debt collection mission.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
【垃圾场】你现在可以说服某人打开垃圾场的大门
【垃圾场】新场所：垃圾场小屋。
【历史的错误一边】剧情继续发展。
【历史的错误一边】朱迪的关于被关押的犯人的选项现在只会在你已经遇到过这名犯人后才会出现。
【历史的错误一边】有一个选项是让朱迪杀死犯人，但是她会拒绝。至少目前是这样。
【历史的错误一边】你现在可以让朱迪放人，通过说服或威胁。
【历史的错误一边】在看守犯人的警察那里加入了一些对话选项。（以及一些生化危机2的梗。）
【历史的错误一边】如果犯人在你成功打开垃圾场的大门前被释放，他将会帮助你打开大门。
#########DEBUG###############
修复了垃圾场大门的剧情可能在1978年发生的BUG
修复了繁体中文中一处字串符丢失的BUG （在收集欠款任务中。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 February 2022
Update, Version 20220213
English
Changed files in this update