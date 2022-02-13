 Skip to content

Love Stories: Sex and the Furry Titty update for 13 February 2022

ST. VALENTINE'S SALE!

Hey there, friends!

Shane’s here to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day! Spend the day with the loved ones, take care of yourself and have fun! And by chance, there’s a nice 40% discount on the game for a good amount of time, so treat yourself with some goods, will ya?

To make your Valentine’s even better, we’ve updated the DLC with some new wallpapers. Sweet-sweet, lovely girls are waiting for you!

And don’t forget to check our Discord and Twitter every now and then, there are some important news for those who'd love to support us more.

That's all for now, see you soon.

XO

Shane

