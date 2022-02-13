SFX UPDATE

-Hello fellow-
As a result of an unexpected coronaisolation i have had some extra time to work on some of your most requested features following the launch.
-And they are ready to experience!
This patch mainly offers a grand palette of all new SOUND EFFECTS.
All clickable items, weapons, abilities and some buttons now have a wide variety of sound effects to further enhance your MaW experience.
These can of course be turned off in the settings.
Additionally there are a bunch of balance changes. The biggest one being a nerf to the Priest class.
Priest has always been a strong class, but your feedback solidified once and for all, that Priest needed a noticable nerf.
Hopefully it is more on par with the other classes now.
PATCH NOTES:
Jesters hat cost 20 -> 25
Jesters hat chance of loot being "2 mana" slightly lowered.
Potion stone cost 10 -> 15
Fire charge cost 15 -> 25
Final boss (normal mode) health 200 -> 250
Coin amulet (temp. item) 10 gold per monster -> 15 gold per monster.
Rifle deals 1 dmg (1 ammo) -> deals 2 dmg (2 ammo)
Slow time cost 15 -> 20
The gem cost for unlocking classes have been slightly adjusted.
Vitality (Priest) 7 health over 7 runs -> 6 health over 6 runs
Healing wand (Priest) Restore 5 HP and +5 Max HP -> Restore 3 HP and +5 Max HP.
Sound effects added to the game!
You can expect some other patches until the official Item Update hits in a few months.
Also continue your great feedback at bocarystudios@gmail.com
Greetings
