SFX UPDATE

-Hello fellow-

As a result of an unexpected coronaisolation i have had some extra time to work on some of your most requested features following the launch.

-And they are ready to experience!

This patch mainly offers a grand palette of all new SOUND EFFECTS.

All clickable items, weapons, abilities and some buttons now have a wide variety of sound effects to further enhance your MaW experience.

These can of course be turned off in the settings.

Additionally there are a bunch of balance changes. The biggest one being a nerf to the Priest class.

Priest has always been a strong class, but your feedback solidified once and for all, that Priest needed a noticable nerf.

Hopefully it is more on par with the other classes now.

PATCH NOTES:

Jesters hat cost 20 -> 25

Jesters hat chance of loot being "2 mana" slightly lowered.

Potion stone cost 10 -> 15

Fire charge cost 15 -> 25

Final boss (normal mode) health 200 -> 250

Coin amulet (temp. item) 10 gold per monster -> 15 gold per monster.

Rifle deals 1 dmg (1 ammo) -> deals 2 dmg (2 ammo)

Slow time cost 15 -> 20

The gem cost for unlocking classes have been slightly adjusted.

Vitality (Priest) 7 health over 7 runs -> 6 health over 6 runs

Healing wand (Priest) Restore 5 HP and +5 Max HP -> Restore 3 HP and +5 Max HP.

Sound effects added to the game!

You can expect some other patches until the official Item Update hits in a few months.

Also continue your great feedback at bocarystudios@gmail.com

Greetings