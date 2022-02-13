 Skip to content

EXIT 2 update for 13 February 2022

Modding Tool v2.0.0 [ BETA Playtest ]

EXIT Modding Tool v2.0.0

The Modding tool has recieved an massive Upgrade.

Most of the UI was remade and coded more efficient and User Friendly.

Content Manager

  • New UI.

( NEW ) Upload Window

now instead of instantly uploading youre mod you can first see the infos and set the visibility before uploading ( Public, Friends Only, Private ).

( NEW ) Level Manager



here you can manage the local level files of exit you have or edit them in the editor.

( NEW ) Level Editor

I am so glad exit now finally has an Mapping tool.

that should make Level making so much easier :D

This is still in Beta so expect ( Bugs, Glitches, Crashes and Unexpected Behaviour ).

for questions, feedback or etc, you can

Join our Community Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv

