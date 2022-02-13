Modding Tool v2.0.0 [ BETA Playtest ]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

EXIT Modding Tool v2.0.0

The Modding tool has recieved an massive Upgrade.

Most of the UI was remade and coded more efficient and User Friendly.

Content Manager

New UI.

( NEW ) Upload Window

now instead of instantly uploading youre mod you can first see the infos and set the visibility before uploading ( Public, Friends Only, Private ).

( NEW ) Level Manager



here you can manage the local level files of exit you have or edit them in the editor.

( NEW ) Level Editor

I am so glad exit now finally has an Mapping tool.

that should make Level making so much easier :D

This is still in Beta so expect ( Bugs, Glitches, Crashes and Unexpected Behaviour ).

for questions, feedback or etc, you can

Join our Community Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv