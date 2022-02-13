Modding Tool v2.0.0 [ BETA Playtest ]

EXIT Modding Tool v2.0.0
The Modding tool has recieved an massive Upgrade.
Most of the UI was remade and coded more efficient and User Friendly.
Content Manager
- New UI.
( NEW ) Upload Window
now instead of instantly uploading youre mod you can first see the infos and set the visibility before uploading ( Public, Friends Only, Private ).
( NEW ) Level Manager
here you can manage the local level files of exit you have or edit them in the editor.
( NEW ) Level Editor
I am so glad exit now finally has an Mapping tool.
that should make Level making so much easier :D
This is still in Beta so expect ( Bugs, Glitches, Crashes and Unexpected Behaviour ).
for questions, feedback or etc, you can
Join our Community Discord.
https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv
